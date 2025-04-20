Manchester United fans have slammed one of their players as the worst signing in the club's history following the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Just days after their dramatic Europa League win over Lyon, United returned to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Sunday

However, a poor individual display in the 1-0 loss to Wolves sparked outrage among supporters

The match was settled by a wonderful 77th-minute free-kick from Pablo Sarabia, which handed Wolves the win and brought them level on points with United in the Premier League table.

Man United Star Branded ‘Worst Signing Ever’ After Costly Error Against Wolves

Mount fails to impress off the bench

In a bid to change the game's momentum, Ruben Amorim introduced Mason Mount in the 59th minute, replacing youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

However, Mount failed to make any real impact. The English midfielder squandered a golden opportunity after receiving a perfect pass from Alejandro Garnacho inside the box.

Completely unmarked, Mount's shot blazed over the bar, drawing immediate criticism from the Old Trafford faithful.

Fans brand Mount as Club’s worst signing

Mount’s performance sparked outrage among United supporters on social media.

One fan claimed:

"Mason Mount got to be the worst player to ever play for Manchester United."

Another wrote:

"I find it absolutely diabolical that Mason Mount is our no.7 — he’s one of the worst signings in our history."

A third fan added:

"Worst signing in Manchester United's history. Dropping stinkers since his arrival. Mason Mount."

Someone else wrote:

"How is Mason Mount still playing for United?"

A fifth commented:

"Mason Mount isn't it. No matter how many people gaslight me, this guy is average at best."

Another United fan said:

"I don't see how we rely on Mason Mount ,he always comes in as a sub but he does nothing to change the match."

Manchester United fans have singled out Mason Mount as the worst signing in the club's history. Photo: Carl Recine.

A £55 million gamble gone wrong?

Mount joined Manchester United in the summer of 2023 from Chelsea for a reported fee of £55 million.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, the 25-year-old has struggled with injuries and has yet to justify his price tag.

Fans are increasingly disillusioned, with some calling him “average at best” and others questioning his continued inclusion in the squad.

Source: YEN.com.gh