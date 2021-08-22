Singer-songwriter Kati G has released her new single titled Di Me Ruff

Singer-songwriter Kati G, born Catherine Adutchummwa Owusu-Sakyi, has released a new single, titled Di Me Ruff, in anticipation of her programme on Aftown Music.

Di Me Ruff has an ambiguous connotation with explicit content. The 2-minute 45 seconds song is Kati G's latest single, released ahead of Steamy Nights, a show that will allow fans to listen to Kati G and her co-hosts as they share their sexual experiences and advice on Aftown Music.

In anticipation of the release, Kati G uploaded a short video of Di Me Ruff on her Instagram page, informing her fans to keep their fingers crossed for the full version on her YouTube channel.

Di Me Ruff: Singer Kati G releases single ahead of her show on Aftown Music. Image: crabbimedia

Teaser

''I've got something special coming for y'all! Subscribe to my YouTube channel and stay posted! #DiMeRuff coming soon,'' her post read.

Addressing critics

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the fast-rising American-Ghanaian singer debunked remarks that the song title promotes profanity.

''I think a lot of people are reading their meanings into the song title. It means something different, but I'll leave it to my critics. It's all part of the fun,'' said Kati G.

Kati G established that she is unfazed by naysayers as she's confident her latest single is what people need to spice up their relationships.

Kati G came into prominence following her hit cover songs, Skintight by Mr Eazy and You & Me by Joey B. She released her first maiden song Na You featuring Reynolds The Gentleman, in 2018.

Watch the video below:

