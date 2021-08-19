The fans of Ghanaian singer are showering praises on her after the release of her new video

Some of the people who commented on the video included a Nigerian, an Indian American and a Zambian.

Gyakie has been honoured on platforms including Spotify and Youtube

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Gyakie is gaining great reviews following the release of the music video for her new song 'NEED ME.'

On Social media and streaming platforms across the world, her fans touting are touting her musical prowess and letting the world know how proud they are of her.

Even though she's been in the music industry for less than two years, she's accomplished goals that someone artistes can only dream about.

The official video of the song continues her trajectory for setting pretty high standards for herself and the music industry.

Find below some thoughts of fans compiled by YEN.com.gh on the comments section of the video

Isaac Okon: "Our Baby Gurl no dey disappoint"

Natty Lee: "VisualsMessage Voice No nudity Let's whine together with Gyakie"

Amérique Indien indigène: "I really like this song. I also like to mention how cute you are. From an original American Indian to one of Africa's beautiful Queens!"

stevie maina: "A delicious video. An exceedingly talented artist. Supple, syrupy voice. A hit! A potent hit!"

Boniface Justin Rabson Banda: "This gonna be another hit Zambia loves you"

Kojo Toronto: "im leaving this comment here so when someone likes it in 2060, i will be reminded and come back to this masterpiece"

In May 2021, Gyakie made the country proud with another highlight on an international platform.

Youtube, the American video-sharing company made her the face of Africa's Next Wave, a playlist as part of activities to celebrate Africa Month.

On April 30, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Gyakie had made history with a feature on a new initiative by the world's biggest streaming service, Spotify.

She is the only African artiste who is a part of the inaugural class of EQUAL, an initiative by the international music company. The program seeks to push the music of female artistes around the world.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported about Gyakie's comments following her losing out on three awards at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

Writing on Twitter, the 'Forever' crooner seemed unbothered, suggesting that her inspiration for the craft is from those who listen to her.

She lost out on the 'Best New Artiste' award to Mr Drew and then to Kidi in the EP of the Year and 'Best Afrobeats/AfroPop Song of the Year' categories.

