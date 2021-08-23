Ghana midfielder, Yaw Yeboah, has scored an incredible solo goal in Poland

The former Black Meteors captain was on target in Wisła Kraków's victory at Gornik

The goal got American sports channel ESPN reacting to his individual brilliance

Former Ghana U-23 captain, Yaw Yeboah, scored an incredible solo goal for Wisła Kraków in the Polish league on Saturday to catch the attention of ESPN.

The nimble footed player took out four defenders after skillfully controlling the ball, before brilliantly gliding his way through a sea of players to fire in his side's second in the 3-1 victory over Gornik Leczna.

In a video posted on Twitter by American Sports channel, ESPN, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the video of Yeboah's goal got them stunned.

Former Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah scores incredible goal in Poland; ESPN stunned. SOURCE: Twitter/ WislaKrakowSA

Source: Twitter

Yaw Yeboah started for the visitors, Wisła Kraków, who traveled to Gornik for the important away victory.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Ghanaian midfielder doubled his side's lead after 48 minutes, following a dominant display by Wisla. Michal Skvarka had given them a 20th minute lead before Yeboah's stunner.

Felicio Brown Forbes extended the lead to 3-0 after the hour mark following a swift play by Wisła Kraków. The hosts then pulled one back through an own goal from Michal Frydrych in the 74th minute.

Four minutes later, Yaw Yeboah was replaced by former Dortmund player, Jakub Błaszczykowski, as Wisla Krakow walked away with all three points at the Stadion Gornika Leczna.

It was the former Manchester City player's second goal of the season after five matches in the Polish Ekstaklasa League.

Yeboah joined the club last summer from Spanish outfit, CD Numancia, after spells with Celta Vigo B and Real Oviedo in Spain.

The 24-year-old moved to England from the Right to Dream Academy to play for Manchester City but could not break into the first team and had to be shipped on loan to different clubs.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu, has left the internet buzzing, following his splendid display in Southampton's 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the St Mary's.

The 22-year-old was solid and lasted the entire duration as the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Sancho failed to find a way pass him.

Fans have been raving about his performance on Twitter, with some comparing him to United's defensive pair of Marguire and Lindlelof.

Source: Yen.com.gh