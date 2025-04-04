Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu and Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour have clashed over drug smuggling claims.

The government and Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour are butting heads over recent drug smuggling claims.

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, accused Fordjour of spreading lies about a purported suspicious aircraft that landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

The MP, in turn, accused Ofosu of lying about his cooperation with the government.

After Fordjour's initial claims, Ofosu on April 3 said the MP had backtracked on his earlier allegations when invited to assist with investigations.

The minister said Fordjour was now claiming that the statements were not his personal opinions but those of the committee he represented.

“I can report to you that because he knew he was peddling total falsehoods and lies, he now claims after being invited to assist with investigations that he was speaking on behalf of the committee that he was part of, and that the views he expressed were not his personal views.”

Fordjour however disputed these claims and said he had not met with any security agency.

In a statement, he called Ofosu a liar and challenged the government to back its claims with evidence.

"No security or intelligence agency has ever invited me to assist them with any information. I dare Kwakye Ofosu to produce a copy of such invitation. I’m still waiting on them to collaborate with me in Parliament to undertake President Mahama’s directive, if the directive was not mere rhetorics."

When did Fordjour make drug smuggling allegations?

On April 1, the Minority in Parliament called for updates regarding recent gold and cash seizures made by National Security.

Fordjour addressed the press conference in question and also claimed two flights suspected of being involved in illicit activities had landed at the Kotoka International Airport in March.

The flights—an air ambulance and a private jet—allegedly remained in the country for several days before their departure, raising concerns over their purpose and cargo.

Police seize gold bars at airport

YEN.com.gh reported that a Precious Minerals Marketing Company van allegedly smuggling gold was intercepted at Kotoka International Airport in December 2024.

The van was found to contain 17 boxes of gold bars allegedly part of the government’s Gold-for-Oil initiative.

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company claimed the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress led the seizure of the gold.

