Floyd Mayweather has always been on the news flaunting his wealth for his millions of followers on his Instagram handle

The undefeated American boxer with a 50-0 record made a short video clip, displaying his white whips with security men guarding them

Mayweather last stepped into the ring in the summer in an exhibition fight against Pau Logan in an eight-round contest

Floyd Mayweather is still loving the life of a billionaire despite hanging up his gloves for almost four years.

The 44-year-old posted a video on his Instagram handle showing off his exotic cars parked in his compound with security guards around the house.

In the short video clip, the fleet of cars parked in Mayweather's garage were all white in colour including the Range Rover, Maserati, Bentley and the likes.

Floyd Mayweather shows off his exotic cars and securing men guarding them in his garage. Photo @floydmayweather

Mayweather being the proud owner of the cars captioned the video:

"7 toys for all 7 days, 8 armed security for 24 hrs a day …why not?!"

Despite being retired for a couple of years the Money Man is still raking in millions after stepping into the squared circle for an exhibition bout.

Mayweather recently pocketed $10million, as well as a 50 per cent pay-per-view share for his eight-round clash with Logan Paul back in June, Sports Keeda.

The undefeated American has a 50-0 record on his resume making him the most successful boxer that ever stepped into the ring.

His last competitive fight was against UFC star Connor McGregor in 2017 as it ended in a tenth round stoppage in favour of the Mayweather.

Mayweather's tour in the garage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather has taken to Instagram to show off his exotic cars, boasting he has well over 100 of them.

Mayweather in the clip, took fans in a tour of one of his garages where he parked exotic cars including 8 Ferraris, 7 Rolls Royce cars, Lamborghini and a host of others.

The 44-year-old is popularly known as 'Money' and rightly so, for his net worth stands at a shocking $450 million in 2021 according to wealthygorrilla.com.

Mayweather trolls McGregor

YEN.com.gh also reported how billionaire boxer Floyd Mayweather escaped death in a drive-by shooting but his bodyguard was shot .

Greg La Rosa who has for the past eight years been acting as Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard has recounted how there was an attempt at assassinate the boxing legend three years ago.

The 39-year-old stated clearly that he was shot on the leg on April 9, 2018 while while traveling on convoy to Atlanta and was attacked in what was a serious drive by shooting incident.

Floyd Mayweather was said to have appeared at the Medusa nightclub and was returning to hid hotel in which Greg La Rosa was driving the car when the incident occurred.

