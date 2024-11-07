Dancehall musician Shatta Wale could not hide his excitement at how well his SAFA album was performing on streaming platforms

On his X account, he noted that the album, which was released on September 20, 2024, had garnered over 30 million streams

Many people expressed his their excitement while others asked him when he would be embarking on the album's tour

Shatta Wale's SAFA album streaming numbers

Shatta Wale took to his X account to share exciting news with his millions of followers concerning the performance of his Shatta And Friends Album.

In his post, he expressed his elation at he fact that the album had reached 30 million streams in about two months.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king applauded his fans, known as the SM4LYF members, for pushing the album.

The On God hitmaker added several heart emojis of different colours to express his excitement and love for his loyal fans.

"Ei!!!🤩🤩 #SAFAALBUM 30M streams ? ..SM fans mun gye mu ✌️🙏🩵💛💚💙💜🩷"

Shatta Wale's SAFA album.

Reactions from fans about the SAFA album

Many people thronged Shatta Wale's post comment section to share their views on the milestone.

The different views, as shared by the dancehall star's fanatics are listed below;

@jacobb_Q said:

"We dey your back like backpack and we won’t leave your back for you to draw back for the others at the back to think you are coming back because you didn’t back them👌👌👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥🔥

@backyard_dj said:

"Me alone I stream 1million times 😂"

@ShattaBianca said:

"Dancehall King 👑 #SAFAALBUM"

@kwabenaMarabola said:

"On which Steaming platform. Please Audiomack,Apple,Spotify or where"

@Triplecedi1h said:

"Boss when are we starting the #SAFAALBUM TOUR 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀"

Blacko subtly jabs Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Black Sherif got many people talking when he dropped a cryptic message, which many believed was targeted at dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

This comes after Shatta Wale went off about Blacko on other platforms. Ghanaians shared diverse opinions about the punches the two Ghanaian musicians have been throwing at each other online.

