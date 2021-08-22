Sugar Kwame loves to show off how rich he is every chance he gets

In his latest show-off, he showers money on Ghanaian artiste, Malcolm Nuna during his recent performance in Kumasi

Nuna was one of the artistes who supported singer Gyakie on her headlining concert on Saturday, August 21, 2021

A video has emerged online of Sugar Kwame spraying cash on Ghanaian artiste, Malcolm Nuna during his performance at Gyakie's headlining show held in Kumasi on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The video posted on Youtube shows the former walking up to the stage during the middle of Nuna's performance and showering him with money.

Kwame is known for having lost GHC70,000 during the finals of the Euro 2020 on a bet.

The event dubbed 'Gyakie's Live Experience was hosted at The View Bar & Grill in the capital of the Ashanti Region.

The singer performed a number of fan favourites, and was supported by other high-profile artistes.

Watch the video of Sugar Kwame showering Nuna with money below.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sugar Kwame staked a whopping GHc70,000 on the Euro 2020 final.

The game involved Azzurri of Italy and England's Three Lions. Kwame believed strongly that the Italians were going to emerge winners at the end of the game hence the bet. Italy won the cup after defeating England on 3-2 penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Even though Italy defeated England and won the trophy as the young man had predicted, he lost his GHC70,000. The news that the bettor had lost even though Italy won over England has got many wondering what might have happened.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sugar Kwame showed off his wealth in a video posted on Instagram as he celebrated his birthday.

The caption of the video suggested that Shugar Kwame was gearing up to step out with his friends to celebrate the special day.

As his friends started hailing him, it gingered him to start bringing out wads of cash from the bag with the implication that he was going to 'blow' all that money. Following the video, Shugar Kwame and his crew stepped out and stormed a popular pub in Ghana known as Firefly.

