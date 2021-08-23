Michael Jordan was bold enough to reject some juicy offers for sponsors during his glittering career in the NBA

The Chicago Bulls legend won seven NBA titles and was named the Most Valuable Player in all of the eight finals he appeared in

The 58-year-old still rakes in millions on a yearly basis from an endorsement he made with Nike to produce Air Jordan

Michael Jordan is no doubt one of the best the game has produced in basketball and the Chicago Bulls legend smiled to the bank for his contributions to the sport, The Sun.

However, agent of the Olympic gold medalist David Falk, claimed the six-time NBA champion refused a $100million to make an appearance on the golf course for just two hours.

Jordan back in the days signed multiple endorsement and market deals that still pays up until this present day.

Michael Jordan once had the guts to turned down a $100million deal to appear on a golf course for two hours. Photo by Kent Smith

One of the 58-year-old's most foremost deals which pays him a whopping $105m per year is his Nike Air Jordan deal.

Despite the huge potentials that surrounded the two-time Slam Dunk winner back in the late 80s and 90s, Jordan chose carefully he wanted to do business with.

Falk's revelation about Jordan turning down a $100m deal

Falk told WFAN:

“[Jordan] turned down a deal to do a one-day golf appearance when he was in Asia a few years ago for a pre-season game with Charlotte.

"And some woman in the Philippines offered me seven million dollars for one day, wanted him to play in a golf tournament. And he turned it down.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars.

"And all he had to do, other than give his name and likeness, was make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal. And he turned it down.”

