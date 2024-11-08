Oteele's son shared an update on his father's health as he battles a serious illness that has left him bedridden

The Kumawood actor's son shared a video of his parents singing an emotional worship song in their home

Oteele's son said that his father's health was improving in days since and thanked Ghanaians for their prayers

The son of Kumawood actor Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, popularly known as Oteele, has shared an update on his father amid his recent health challenges.

Actor Oteele's son shares a positive update on his father's health and thanks Ghanaians for their prayers.

Source: TikTok

Reports recently emerged that Oteele was experiencing a serious health decline. The comic actor was spotted bedridden and struggling to walk and speak also surfaced on social media, leaving some Ghanaians concerned about him and his family.

The video also showed Oteele having an intravenous infusion on his hand while his pretty wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, appeared to be attending to him.

The Kumawood star's five kids also recently shared a video in which they held framed photos of their father and appealed to Ghanaians to help him in his difficult situation.

Oteele's son shares positive health update

Oteele's son took to his TikTok page to share a video of his parents, wearing matching white outfits, sitting in a chair and singing an emotional worship song to glorify God for the actor's life.

The video appeared to show a sign of improvement in the Kumawood actor's health. He also seemed to be in high spirits despite his battles with the severe illness.

In the video's caption, actor Oteele's son thanked Ghanaians for their prayers and support after the news broke. He also shared that his father's health had progressed and that he was feeling better.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Oteele's son's video

Fans thronged to the comment section to praise God for the improvement in Oteele's son's health. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Queenbee said:

"To God be the glory. Take very good care of yourselves. Let’s be cautious too. 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

adwoabeauty96@gmail.com commented:

"More healings and More blessings 🙏🙏🙏🤗🥰."

incrediblejerry6 said:

"We thank God for his mercy🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Ekk charity foundation commented:

"We thank God for life my brother 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Estee gee said:

"Glory be to God. Daddy, you will live long to proclaim the goodness of God🥰🥰🥰."

Oteele's children hail Lil Win

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Oteele's children praised Lil Win for making great strides in the Ghanaian movie industry.

The kids mentioned some of his successful ventures, including his Great Minds International school and his production house.

Oteele's children acknowledged Lil Win as a visionary among his peers and the leader of a generation following in his footsteps.

