A video of a young Ghanaian lady marrying an obroni man estimated to be her father's age mate has surfaced online

The video sparked debate on age gaps in relationships with many suggesting that the lady married for money

However, others were also of the opinion that the Ghanaian bride married the old-looking obroni man for love

A young Ghanaian woman purported to be in her 20s has married an obroni man who looked old enough to be her father.

Photos of the couple's wedding have gone viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians online.

A Ghanaian bride ties the knot with her obroni boyfriend in a colourful inteeracial marriage ceremony. Photo credit: @kingabelstudio1/TikTok.

The wedding picture of the couple sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the Ghanaian bride and her white groom in a happy mood as they walked down the aisle.

The marriage has ignited social media conversation about the age gap between the interracial couple.

Ghanaians react to the trending wedding photo

While some think it's a union of convenience for the bride others also believe she married for love.

Some of the reasons the wedding photos of the Ghanaian bride and her obroni groom are gathered below.

@Nana Sei said:

"Sake of bad leadership and bad governance see what person go marry."

@SLIMSY also said:

"because of money."

@Bibinii Akos replied:

"Nanka she should marry because of stones?"

@Obaapa Equal wrote:

"sika de nipa b3duru akyiri as3 lion of judah."

@kissiedu also wrote:

"just observe the lady well. ur speaks it all. she isn't even happy."

@Lordy commented:

"Some of you should mind your business okay, you don’t know what is ahead you."

@Nana Ama Achiaa also commented:

"if it gives you Peace, go for it. Congratulations dear."

80-tear-old woman marries 22-year-old lover

In a related YEN.com.gh report, an 88-year-old woman married her 22-year-old boyfriend in a colourful ceremony.

A video of a traditional wedding between the couple, held in Tema Newtown, sparked controversy on social media.

Netizens who chanced on the video seemed perplexed as they trooped to the comment section to share their views.

