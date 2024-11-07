Prince Yawson's daughter Manna is all grown, based on the latest TikTok photos

In the post, the young lady shared a throwback photo from her childhood with her late dad and contrasted that with her latest photos

Netizens in the comments section were happy to see the veteran actor's daughter and shared fond memories of him

Manna, the daughter of the late Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson, known as Waakye, has captured attention on TikTok with new photos depicting her transformation over the years.

In the post, Manna shared a childhood photo of herself with her late father, who passed away in 2022, alongside recent pictures of herself as a grown woman.

The post had many Ghanaians reminiscing about the veteran actor and expressing their admiration for his daughter. Many people shared fond memories the actor had brought them and marvelled at how uncanny the resemblance between him and his daughter was.

Waakye passed away in 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital at age 52 in Accra after an illness. The actor played prominent roles in numerous Ghanaian movies and TV shows such as Obra, Cow and Chicken and Trotro. See Photos Here

Waakye's daughter's look excites many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jillcosby said:

"wow. ur dads car ever broke down at maamobi the market area and i helped push it. His soul rest well and God bless you as well."

Nii Commey Solomon commented:

"may the rewards of your father be given to you in thousands fold by God for his good works in our childhood days."

GH_UNSUNGHUB said:

"Your dad made our childhood, may the Lord give him rest!"

Kofi Boateng reacted:

"For the joy your dad brought to our homes in the times past, may your life be joyful."

