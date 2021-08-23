An emerging video has captured an unusual occurrence recorded at a wedding occasion involving a man who sprayed a bride money

In what came as a surprise to many, the bride stood like a tree and didn't smile as a guest rained money on her

In a separate scene captured from the same wedding, the man is seen with two other fellows gathering the money he sprayed on the bride

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nigerians have reacted to a bizarre occurrence that took place at a wedding ceremony.

While it has become commonplace on Nigerian wedding occasions for couples to be sprayed money by guests, this same gesture by a guest was received differently by a bride.

The man was seen in a room counting the money Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1, Newscastars

Source: UGC

In a video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, a bride stood like a log of wood and didn't smile as an agbada-wearing guest rained money on her.

Surprisingly, the guest seemed not to care about her countenance as he continued to spray the money on the bride.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In another scene from the same wedding, the guest who had sprayed the bride money was seen in a room with two others packing the money they had sprayed at the occasion.

The man could be seen receiving a call in the same wear he had worn while carrying out the gesture on the bride while the two other fellows in the room gathered currencies of different denominations that were scattered on the floor

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@linkinpark_fr wrote:

"The money is doing the dancing , just in case you re wondering."

@ofloje07 commented:

"She know say the owner will still collect his money back."

@mykehoneyland said:

"Omo wetin dey happen for UAR ??"

@weaseleon stated:

"She no say the money no go reach ha."

@te_nnyson remarked:

"Hisbah police dey watch her."

Bride refuses to smile at wedding as hubby sprays her money

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a bride had stood like tree and refused to smile as hubby sprayed her money at their wedding.

The video showed the bride donned in blue and red attire as she stood still before her guest. Her man was seen happily spraying her some money but she did not smile.

The happy groom even tried to whisper something funny into the ears of his woman but she did not budge. The man, however, did not stop as he kept smiling and spraying his woman.

Source: Yen.com.gh