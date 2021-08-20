A video of a bride and a groom playing tug of war after Priest asks the groom to kiss his bride goes viral

Many netizens after seeing the post expressed their displeasure with the bride

Ataa Leticia commented, "What is wrong with dis lady why are you disgracing your husband ooh gosh"

A video is making waves on social media as a couple is seen playing tug of war after the Priest asked the groom to kiss the bride.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page GhSplash.com, the groom was seen attempting to pool the bride towards himself to kiss her on the lips, and at the same time, the bride was pulling the groom toward herself to kiss him on the forehead.

The congregation appeared to be in shock and at the same time entertained by what the two of them were doing.

The push and pull went on for a while until the bride gave in and allowed the groom to his her on the lips

Netizens who saw the video had a lot to say about it.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below:

From Abraham Armah:

Asem oo! You don't understand! Ladies who are trained at the mission houses. They are taught that, marry before sex. So ladies like this have never made sex before and have less knowledge about sex. So it may be that the lady is ignorant about sex or anything about romantic. So let's be careful about our comments.

Carlos Benyin Sey commented:

The lady has a secret boy lover in the congregation....after weeding the guy go service her

Prince Boadu said:

Fear unromantic couples, they end up having a lot of kids.

Jennifer Fugar:

The lady didn't try at all, why disgracing ur husband in public like that?

From Adwoa Benewaah:

This lady will control his husband in the marriage aaah

Ataa Leticia:

What is wrong with dis lady why are you disgracing ur husband ooh gosh

Kwame Asiedu:

This guy is just fool. Can't u see she don't love u and disgracing u in public and u call this marriage. Masa just leave this lady and look for someone who truly love u.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported, a newly wedded bride almost ruined what should’ve been blissful nuptials for herself and her husband after she declined to yield when her husband gestured to kiss her.

The incident happened during the couple's white wedding ceremony while friends and family had gathered to celebrate with them on the big day.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the bride, for unknown reasons, refused to return a kiss when her husband showed intent to kiss her.

Source: Yen Newspaper