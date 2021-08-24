A 35-year-old woman, Kimberly Tripps, whose test showed she can never give birth naturally now has two boys

Kimberly was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome when she was a teenager and her hope of becoming a mother was dashed

People who reacted to the news attributed her miracle to God as some said that she got double blessings for her trouble

A mother, Kimberley Tripps, who was informed by medical professionals that she might never have children because of her polycystic ovarian syndrome had twins.

The woman went to check on her IVF embryo when it was discovered she was expecting babies. It should, however, be noted that the babies were given birth to two days apart, Daily Mail reports.

The woman was really happy about the babies. Photo source: @dailymail

Kimberly was told by her specialist that the medicines she was taking for her IVF must have increased her fertility.

The woman who is married to 35-year-old Adrain said:

“My husband and I didn't think to use protection during the IVF process, because I don't ovulate - which was the reason for the IVF in the first place.”

The 35-year-old woman stated that they were overjoyed by the news that they would be getting twins. The mother said it has always been a childhood dream to have two babies.

She revealed that when she was diagnosed with the syndrome, she was devastated that she may never have children of her own. Another thing worthy of note is that while one was birthed naturally, the other was given birth to through IVF.

Below are people's reactions to the news on Instagram:

jennehbless said:

"Wow. Jesus Christ it’s ur wonders."

nxz_dossantos said:

"Grace of god."

jill_cole said:

"Happy for you I also have twins."

kenya_coleman82 said:

"I conceived my twins boys days apart as well have ultrasounds to prove it."

