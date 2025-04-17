Who is Justina Machado’s husband? A look at her love life and dating history

Justina Machado’s husband has been a topic of public interest, given her successful career as an actress, reality TV star, and producer. However, the actress has never been married, but is currently in a relationship with Emanuel Gironi. Machado largely keeps her love life under wraps, though she allegedly dated another man before Gironi.

Machado attends the opening night performance in California (L). She attends the New York Screening of Prime Video's in New York City (R). Photo: Olivia Wong, Dominik Bindl (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Justina Machado is currently unmarried.

She is reportedly dating an American actor, Emanuel Gironi, at the moment. The pair allegedly started dating in 2014.

at the moment. The pair allegedly started dating in 2014. Machado reportedly had an affair with Christian Svensson in the early 2000s.

in the early 2000s. The actress and Freddy Rodríguez played each other love interest in the TV series, Six Feet Under . The pair never dated in real life.

played each other love interest in the TV series, . The pair never dated in real life. She commenced her acting career in 1993 after starring in the TV series ABC Afterschool Specials.

Justina Machado’s profile summary

Full name Justina Milagros Machado Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 1972 Age 52 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′2″ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-25-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-64-94 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Ismael Machado Mother Alicia Morales Ruiz Siblings Four Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Emanuel Gironi Education Lane Tech College Prep High School Profession Actress, reality TV personality, producer Net worth $4 million Instagram @justinamachado Facebook @JustinaMachadoOfficial

Who is Justina Machado’s husband?

The American actress does not have a husband and has never been married. Justina also keeps her love life under wraps and has never been in any confirmed relationship.

Five facts about Justina Machado. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She remains focused on her thriving acting career. Below are more details regarding Justina Machado's relationships.

Christian Svensson (2003)

Actor Christian Svensson is one of the two men that feature in Justina Machado's dating history. The Final Destination 2 star reportedly dated Svensson around 2003. However, Justina and Svensson have never addressed their alleged romance publicly.

Emanuel Gironi (2014–present)

Emanuel Gironi attends the 33rd Annual Imagen Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Emanuel Gironi is an American actor, producer, screenwriter, and director. He rose to stardom for portraying Emanuel Rafa Calderon in the short film Lucia no besa a nadie. Gironi and Justina reportedly began dating in 2014.

The dating rumours between the duo emerged after Emanuel uploaded his cute picture with Justina and his mom while attending a convention in Los Angeles on his Instagram page. This was the actor's inaugural Instagram photo.

Justina Machado and Emanuel Gironi again made their fans believe they were dating in May 2016. This was after Emanuel shared the actress' photo on his Instagram account and stated that he loved her. He captioned the picture;

Exquisitely priceless. Love you baby.

Machado also confessed that the American actor looked handsome on her Instagram account in August 2018. The actress shared her picture with Emanuel, who had his arms romantically wrapped around her waist.

The two have since kept their alleged romance under wraps and have not shared their Instagram pictures since 2022. However, Justina and the Hollywood actor still follow each other on Instagram.

FAQs

Who is Justina Machado? She is an actress, producer, and reality TV personality who rose to stardom for portraying Vanessa Diaz in the TV series Six Feet Under. Where was Justina Machado born? The producer was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. How old is Justina Machado? Justina is 52 years old as of April 2025. She was born on 6 September 1972. Did Justina Machado and Freddy Rodríguez date? No, despite playing each other love interest in the TV series, Six Feet Under the pair never dated in real life. Is Justina Machado married? No, the reality TV personality is not married and has never been married. Does Justina Machado have a boyfriend? Justina is believed to be in a long-term relationship with actor Emanuel Gironi. The pair were first linked romantically in 2014. Did Justina Machado date Christan Svensson? The relationship between Machado and Christan has never been confirmed. The duo sparked dating rumours in 2003. Who are Justina Machado's children? Justina does not have children. What is Justina Machado's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the entertainer has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Justina Machado doesn't have a husband and has never been married. She is reportedly dating Emanuel Gironi. Despite her fame and success, Machado has maintained a private life, allowing her career to take centre stage. She is an American actress, reality TV star, and producer best known for starring in the hit TV series Six Feet Under.

