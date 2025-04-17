Renowned businessman and close friend of Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong, has been honoured in the US

Dr Ofori Sarpong, who is the CEO of Special Ice Limited and other companies, has been recognised as an outstanding citizen of the State of Georgia, USA

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and expressed their views in the comments sections of the post made on the X page of UTV

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice Limited and Special Investments Limited, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, has been honoured in the United States of America.

The renowned businessman who is a close friend of Osei Kwame Despite has been recognised by the US government as an Outstanding Citizen of Georgia.

Dr Ofori Sarpong receives recognition as an Outstanding Georgia citizen. Image source: Dr Ofori Sarpong

Source: Twitter

A post on the X page of United Television Ghana (UTV) indicated that a ceremony was held for him at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.

The gesture by the US state is to recognise his impact on global business, philanthropy, and his role as a goodwill ambassador for Georgia to the international community, the post indicated.

"May this outstanding citizen be afforded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of America or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our state," his certificate of honour said.

Who is Dr Ofori Sarpong?

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is a prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur renowned for his noteworthy contributions to various sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, media, and finance.

He's received several awards in Ghana and beyond for his immense contributions to the aforementioned sectors, including an honorary Doctorate Degree of Philosophy in Law from Barkley University in the United States.

In 2013, he was honoured with the Best Manufacturing Entrepreneur award by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana.

He has also contributed immensely to the development of society by embarking on various philanthropic projects.

As an old boy of the Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC), he funded the construction of an ultramodern astroturf for his alma mater, and also supported the construction of various hospitals, institutions, churches, and individuals in education and healthcare.

The latest to be added to his list of achievements is the Outstanding Citizen recognition from the State of Georgia.

See the post of his certificate below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh