An excited Ghanaian lady was over the moon when she met staunch NDC supporter Appiah Stadium and expressed her love for him

The lady said she follows Appiah Stadium religiously on social media and gets excited anytime she sees his videos

Appiah Stadium, who was also visibly pleased by the lady's admiration, asked her what her favourite viral moment about him was, to which she responded by referring to an encounter involving Davido

A Ghanaian woman could not contain her excitement after meeting popular NDC supporter and political commentator Appiah Stadium in person.

The lady, who described herself as a loyal follower of Appiah Stadium, said she watches all his videos and feels happy anytime she sees him online.

She said meeting him face to face was a special moment for her. She hugged him and expressed her love and admiration. Appiah Stadium, who was also clearly happy about the interaction, asked the lady to mention her favourite moment of him online.

She quickly mentioned the day he met Nigerian music star Davido, she laughed heartily as she recalled the encounter, which made Appiah Stadium smile broadly.

The encounter between Appiah Stadium and Davido happened in Accra in March 2025. Davido had come to Ghana to perform at a birthday celebration organised by Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, the founder of Bills Micro Credit. The event was held at the Black Stars Square and featured performances from other stars like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, KiDi, Diamond Platnumz and E.L.

Appiah Stadium saw Davido at the Kotoka International Airport and got out of a taxi to meet him. Security guards stopped him at first, saying the singer was on a phone call. But Appiah Stadium insisted on greeting him and stayed until Davido asked the guards to let him through.

When Davido finally rolled down his car window, Appiah Stadium approached him, shook his hand, and shared a few words. He later shared a video of the moment on TikTok and spoke about how proud he felt.

Reactions as lady excited to meet Appiah Stadium

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ohene nana Krobea Asante wrote:

"Mahama, you do all @Appiah Stadium Ghc 200 ….That’s why you're my boss."

Hon. Focus said:

"But I really want to also meet him oo @Appiah Stadium, you have been making my day anytime I watch your videos."

josephinebarwuah said:

"Eiiiiiiii, I see myself, thanks so much, uncle."

Appiah Stadium heads for Adwenpahene's funeral

Appiah Stadium recently also announced his trip to Germany to pay his last respects to viral social media sensation Adwenpahene, who is set to be buried in Stuttgart on April 17.

The political commentator and NDC supporter made the trip with his colleague, Kwame Ahenfie, and videos of them at the Kotoka International Airport have sparked reactions.

YEN.com.gh reported that, per information from close associates of Adwenpahene, he suffered a severe complication from high blood pressure. His passing has saddened many Ghanaians who are still in disbelief at his death.

