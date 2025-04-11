Famous Nigerian TikToker Peller was in disbelief at how wealthy Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale is

As part of his trip to Ghana, the content creator got the opportunity to drive the Ghanaian dancehall musician's BMW

Many people in the comment section talked about how proud they were of Shatta Wale for properly hosting Peller

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nigerian streamer Peller could not believe his eyes when he saw the expensive cars Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale owned.

Peller drives Shatta Wale's BMW. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Peller drives Shatta Wale's BMW

In the video, Pellar raised concerns about one of Shatta Wale's cars using up fuel since it was not being used or driven.

The dancehall musician continued showing him the various cars he owned that were parked on the compound of his $2.5 million mansion located at Trasacco.

While taking a tour of Shatta Wale's compound of flashy cars, the Ghanaian dancehall musician's white BMW 430i caught the attention of Peller.

Shatta Wale then requested the keys to the car and handed them to the famous Nigerian streamer, who pleaded to drive the luxury car since he knew how to drive.

While driving en route to Shatta Wale's estate, Peller sped off, raising concerns from the dancehall musician and in the video, the famous TikToker could be heard shouting, "Don't worry."

Reactions to Peller driving Shatta Wale's BMW

The videos of Peller taking a tour of Shatta Wale's mansion and getting to drive one of his cars got many people talking about him living a dream. Many people noted that they wished they were in his shoes.

Peller's remarks in the video also caught the attention of many social media users who admired his sense of humour.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the viral videos of Peller being hosted by Shatta Wale in Ghana:

waleba.d.c said:

"This boy dey enjoy my dream 💭."

_king_wonder said:

"This Peller guy be funny ooo 😂😂😂."

shekelabena said:

"I like the part he said aah, Shatta, you're big 😍."

governor1_ said:

"He doesn’t even have a license but y'all watching him drive, come on, you do this in any working country, you get arrested."

stallon_james said:

"It's just a blessing being around a great artist.. this lil guy is blessed 🙏🏾🔥..Davido, Burna, now Shatta Wale 🤜🏾✨."

aminsuleman6 said:

"Shatta is smart he’s gonna be making money out of it."

hushbobby_001 said:

"When una no value Wetin una have outsiders go value am 🫵🫡."

rich_superstarkelcar said:

"Secof this kiddie, your man go rent cars come house."

Peller lands in Ghana

Nigerian streamer Peller's arrival in Ghana. Image Credit: @ghbrain and @ghkwaku

Source: TikTok

Peller celebrates first taste of Ghanaian Jollof

YEN.com.gh reported that popular Nigerian content creator Peller could not contain his excitement after tasting Ghana jollof for the very first time. The experience was made even more special by sharing it with Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale at his mansion.

The Nigerian TikTok sensation touched down in Ghana on the morning of April 10, 2025, to a warm welcome from Shatta Wale's team. Later on in the evening, he joined the musician for a Ghana jollof meal.

Peller’s animated reaction to the jollof quickly went viral, with fans loving the cultural exchange and praising Shatta Wale’s hospitality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh