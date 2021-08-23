Thomas believes Romelu Lukaku's physical presence is something to worry about for defenders in the new Premier League season

The 28-year-old was too hot to handle for Arsenal at the Emirates as he was an influential figure in the 2-0 win at north London.

Tuchel believes the Belgian striker would give Liverpool a run for their money in the next game slated for Anfield

Thomas Tuchel has been waxing lyrical about his new summer signing Romelu Lukaku after making a scoring debut in Chelsea colours, Mirror.

The Belgian striker opened his account for the season in the 14th minute in the 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

And the 28-year-old was a thorn in the flesh for Gunners defenders and midfielders as Luakuku's physical presence held them off on several occasions.

Tuchel believes Lukaku's physical strength will cause a lot of problems for Premier League defenders. Photo by Nick Potts and Micheal Regan

Chelsea's next Premier League fixture will be against their old enemy Liverpool and Tuchel knows the task at hand when Lukaku confronts Virgil van Dijk in the contest.

The German gaffer believes the huge body frame and speed of the Belgium international will give defender headaches in the entire season.

Tuchel's opinion about Lukaku

“I certainly think that nobody likes to play against him. Everybody is aware of his physicality but there is also his link up play.

“His profile is something we didn’t have but he has some depth in his game and we can overcome pressing with long balls.

“We can play into him when he has defenders on his back and we still don’t lose our strength in counter attack because he can run into open spaces.

“He is very smart, friendly and open so it was easy for him to connect with everybody. We need to work on the details and keep going. It’s day one for him and we need to keep going.”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that New Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has expressed delight following his debut goal as Blues overpowered Premier League rivals Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, Tribuna.com.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League meeting saw the Blues continue their perfect start to the new season as they secured a 2-0 away.

Thomas Tuchel wasted no time in drafting summer signing Romelu Lukaku into the starting XI, with the Belgian being charged with the responsibility of leading the goal hunt.

Lukaku had a near-instant impact as he scored Chelsea's opener in the 15th minute, with the ex-Inter Milan star squaring for a tap-in to make it 1-0.

