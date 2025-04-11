Andre Onana has been seen applying a substance to his gloves before matches, though it's not Vaseline but a grip-enhancing product made specifically for goalkeepers

His recent performance in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Lyon drew attention after a late mistake led to the equaliser

While Onana prefers a tailored solution, other goalkeepers like Joe Hart have used Vaseline to improve grip in wet conditions—a trend gaining popularity despite mixed opinions

Andre Onana is one of several goalkeepers who have been seen applying Vaseline-like substances to their gloves before matches—but what’s the reason behind this unusual practice?

The 29-year-old was in the spotlight on Thursday night after a difficult outing in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Lyon in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals in France.

Andre Onana: Why Man United Shot Stopper Uses Vaseline on his Goalkeeper Gloves

Lyon opened the scoring through Thiago Almada after 25 minutes, but the Red Devils equalised just before half-time with Leny Yoro's first goal for the club.

Late in the game, Joshua Zirkzee gave United a 2-1 lead, only for Onana to parry a shot into the path of Rayan Cherki, who scored to level the tie heading into the return leg at Old Trafford.

Does Onana actually use Vaseline?

According to Goal, the former Inter Milan shot-stopper was first spotted applying Vaseline to his gloves during Manchester United's match against Liverpool in April last year.

While Onana has often been seen applying a substance to his gloves before games, it's unclear if he did so during Thursday’s match.

According to The Athletic, Onana doesn’t use Vaseline specifically.

Instead, he uses a product “designed specifically to improve grip.”

Other goalkeepers do use Vaseline

Though Onana opts for a specialized grip enhancer, other goalkeepers are known to use Vaseline, a petroleum jelly product, to gain better control in wet or challenging conditions.

Speaking on the Fozcast podcast hosted by former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster, Coventry City’s Ben Wilson opened up about the trend.

“A lot of goalkeepers these days are wearing Vaseline on their gloves, and I won’t let myself do it,” Wilson said in 2024.

Rayan Cherki scores Lyon's second goal past Andre Onana of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match on April 10, 2025. Photo by Michael Steele.

The origins of the Vaseline technique

Foster recalled the first time he saw it in action.

“I remember the first player I saw do that was Joe Hart at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He put Vaseline on his gloves and told me, ‘Fozzy, honestly, it is a game changer!’”

Wilson agreed, adding:

“It is. But I won’t allow myself to do it. No matter how wet or damaged my gloves are, I just can’t. But the difference it makes is unbelievable.”

