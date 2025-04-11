Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo earned praise from many Ghanaians when he shared an update on the traffic light situation around Okponglo

In a video on Instagram, he was seen riding a quad bike on an evening errand to check how well the newly fixed traffic lights were functioning

Many Ghanaians hailed Dumelo in the comments section while others admired the quad-biking skills he displayed in the trending clip online

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo shared an update in a video about the long-defunct traffic lights at the Okponglo Junction on March 10, 2025.

John Dumelo drops traffic light update

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has once again proven his dedication to serving his constituency by ensuring the restoration of the long-defunct traffic lights at the Okponglo junction in Accra.

He shared a video of the newly operational lights on his Instagram and announced the completion of the project, to the excitement of residents and commuters who have endured months of traffic chaos in the area.

In the video, the former actor toured the Okponglo area on his quad bike, showing off how smoothly he could use it. He stood at the junction, visibly proud as he showed the fully functioning lights.

"The traffic lights at the Okponglo junction finally have been restored. The contractors finished all the extra works just around 7pm yesterday and the lights are back on," he wrote in the caption.

He went on to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the extended outage. He also expressed his sincere apology to Ghanaians and residents in the constituency for the inconvenience caused.

"Thanks so much for the patience over the last few months and so sorry for the inconvenience caused. I am here to work for you. God bless you all. #idey4u."

The restoration of the traffic lights comes after months of concerns raised by road users over safety risks and congestion at the busy intersection.

Reactions to John Dumelo's quad bike video

Since then, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to commend Dumelo’s proactive leadership as the MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Many people applauded him for not only highlighting the issue but also following through to resolve it.

Below are the reactions of social media users to John Dumelo's video:

naa_atswei said:

"You dey work edey show!! Thank you Honorable 🤛🏽🫶🏽."

derry_onpoint said:

"Please take Ayawaso west for 8 years and after the 8 years , we can give you Ghana as well .. Godsway."

dicta_dovene said:

"Accountability! Integrity! Show working! 👏🏼"

akorfaaku said:

"The swag alone 1,000% when you add the workings 1,000,000% Chaiiiiiiiii 😀✌🏾."

blackdotfamily said:

"❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 Do you see how Honourable is making ministerial appointment so simple like the westhern world."

temyte_ said:

"Ayawaso Afronita dey vex by this time 😭."

jr_ayew said:

"This man’s understanding of politics, needs to be studied in universities 🤭Now we all can agree that Maa Lydia should forget about 2028🤣."

Dumelo joins BuzStop Boys, donates GH₵10k

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo joined YouTuber Wode Maya and the BuzStop Boys in a cleanup exercise at Okponglo on Monday, March 31, 2025.

In a video shared online, the MP was seen actively participating in the activity, using a shovel to clear choked gutters that hindered proper drainage in the area.

Dumelo also donated GH₵10,000 to help cover the clearance fees for the BuzStop Boys' newly imported mini excavator, which is expected to enhance their efforts.

