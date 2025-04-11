Kylian Mbappe looks ready ahead of the crucial Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA CL quarter-final second leg next week

Los Blancos attacker has posted his new Nike boots on social media on Friday as Real Madrid seek to stage a significant CL comeback

The former PSG star attraction has notched up 33 goals this season for the Spanish giants including 7 in the UEFA CL

Real Madrid’s star forward, Kylian Mbappé, has officially unveiled his latest customized Nike boots — the Kylian Mbappé Mercurial Superfly — on Friday, April 11.

The Instagram reveal comes just five days before Real Madrid face a high-stakes 2024/25 UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg showdown against Premier League giants Arsenal.

The boots, which feature the Frenchman’s initials “KM” emblazoned on them, are a nod to both style and statement.

Designed by Nike, these Mercurial Superflys are expected to catch the eye not only for their aesthetics but also for the symbolic weight they carry heading into one of Madrid’s biggest matches of the season.

First-Leg Setback as Arsenal Stun Madrid

Real Madrid find themselves in a difficult position going into the second leg after a shocking 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, a crunch contest that saw Ghana's Thomas Partey put up a solid performance.

Arsenal’s dominant performance was spearheaded by Declan Rice, who netted two sensational free-kick goals. Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino sealed the night with a well-taken third, leaving Madrid with a mountain to climb at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, known for their resilience in Europe, will now need nothing short of a miracle to turn things around — a challenge Mbappé seems ready to take head-on, both in spirit and style.

Mbappé’s 2024/25 Season Filled with Goals

Despite the first-leg setback, Kylian Mbappé has been in electric form throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

His impact at Real Madrid since his much-anticipated move from Paris Saint-Germain has been nothing short of phenomenal.

He has netted an impressive 33 goals across all competitions at the time of writing this article, including 7 goals in the Champions League.

Mbappé's explosive pace, lethal finishing, and big-match mentality have made him a go-to figure for Madrid in moments of crisis. And now, as they prepare for the massive second leg against Arsenal, all eyes will be on him to deliver a performance that can ignite a historic comeback.

The Symbolism Behind the Boots

The launch of the new Kylian Mbappé Mercurial Superfly is more than just a marketing move. It serves as a psychological boost — a personal and visual reminder of Mbappé’s confidence and readiness.

With the initials “KM” stitched prominently, the boots emphasize individuality and leadership, both of which Real Madrid will need in abundance against a well-drilled Arsenal side.

Watch the new Nike boots of Kylian Mbappe in the video below.

All or Nothing at the Bernabéu

As Real Madrid prepares to welcome Partey's Arsenal to the Spanish capital, the stakes could not be higher.

With a three-goal deficit to overcome, it’s a true test of character for the 15-time European champions. For Mbappé, it’s an opportunity to etch his name into Madrid folklore.

The ex-PSG forward, who is in the race for the Pichichi this season, would be expected to be in his elements as Real Madrid seek to stage one of the best UEFA Champions League come-backs of all-time.

Thomas Partey's all-time record against Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's record against Real Madrid from the period he represented UD Almeria and Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

