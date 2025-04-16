Ghanaian dancer Laud Anoo Konadu, widely recognised as Dancegod Lloyd, has received an expensive car as a surprise gift

Dancegod Lloyd stated in the viral video that he was always taking public transport to work and official meetings

Some social media have blasted Ghanaian entrepreneur John Kofi Boateng for gifting Dancegod Lloyd an expensive gift without considering how much he would spend on fuel

Ghanaian professional dancer Laud Anoo Konadu, widely recognised as Dancegod Lloyd, has received a significant honour in the form of a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser.

A young car dealer gifts Dancegod Lloyd a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

This recognition comes as a result of his efforts to inspire youth to pursue careers in dancing. The former member of DWP Academy expressed his astonishment when John Kofi Boateng, the CEO of Any Car GH, presented him with the keys to the vehicle.

Dancegod Lloyd speaks after receiving his first car

In an emotional moment, Dancegod Lloyd celebrated this achievement among friends and fellow influencers who shared in his joy.

He took the opportunity to express his gratitude to John Kofi Boateng for helping to elevate his status from a dancer to a proud owner of a V8 vehicle.

"Thank you so much, brother. Thanks to him, I am a car owner. This is no ordinary car. I really appreciate you. No more Uber and no more trotro. We dey pull up in a Land Cruiser. God bless you."

The video of Dancegod Lloyd hugging the CEO of Any Car GH is below:

Ghanaians react to Dancegod Lloyd's first car gift

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions after a video of Dancegod Lloyd's surprise car gift surfaced online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

manuelkingsupa

"No be owning a car ooo..complete the sentence na 😂😂😂😂 na fuel go cause am."

rich_superstarkelcar

"Upgraded car owner. Congratulations 🎉🎉."

laughndlearn

"You are a car owner ooo but the fuel be the problem."

kwesibaaah

"Fada ooo Fada."

kelvin_frempong

"Common dancer how much does you earned to fuel this car..pleasure nkoaaa."

fastlane__phones_

"Congratulations 🎊 but remember to greet any fuel station you see and start making friends with any mechanic you see 😁."

ayam_bornbless

"Fuel too be your owner 😂😂."

akwasi_solution

"Which one is Brand New? 😂😂😂."

kingcollins120

"So with all those ur dancing things u were still taking trotro hmm."

The video of Dancegod Lloyd's new car is below:

Dancegod Lloyd performs at the EMY awards

Dancegod Lloyd and his team were the dancers for Ghanaian musician KiDi during his epic performance at the 2024 EMY Africa Awards.

The dancers impressed the personalities and celebrities with their dance moves and outfit selection at the red carpet event, where outstanding men in the Ghanaian entertainment industry are awarded.

The video of Dancegod Lloyd and his team dancing is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh