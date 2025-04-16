Ketu North MP Edem Agbana is exploring plans to use agriculture to create jobs for the youth in his district

The district will focus on crops like cassava, maize, and vegetables to provide avenues for the job creation efforts

Local farmers, youth, and leaders expressed support for these efforts in comments to YEN.com.gh

The government is setting in motion a bold plan to transform the Ketu North district into a hub for agribusiness.

The initiative, which seeks to create decent and sustainable jobs for the youth, leverages the district's agricultural potential to tackle unemployment and boost the local economy.

A team commissioned by Ketu North MP Edem Agbana has begun assessing how best to implement this strategy, focusing on engaging stakeholders, farmers, youth groups, traditional leaders, and experts to ensure the project is feasible and impactful.

Ketu North MP Edem Agbana Ketu interacts with his constituents and stakeholders. He is planning to create jobs for the youth through agriculture.

A district rich in agricultural potential

Located in the Volta Region of Ghana, Ketu North is already known for its strong contributions to food production.

The area is a major producer of cassava and maize, with fertile lands that support vegetable farming, including okra, garden eggs, tomatoes, and chilli peppers.

Livestock rearing, such as goats, sheep, poultry, and small-scale cattle farming, also plays a vital role in the district’s rural economy.

The district’s agricultural strength doesn’t end there. Areas with drier conditions have proven suitable for groundnuts and cowpeas, while yam and cocoyam are cultivated in household farms across the region.

Agbana believes this natural advantage can be strategically developed to reduce youth unemployment.

Voices from the community: Support and suggestions

Community members have started sharing their hopes and ideas for the initiative.

Bright Amuzu, a local entrepreneur, suggested that Ketu North could lead the way in cassava farming.

“Take cassava, especially the ankra variety. Dedicate 100 acres to it. The cassava value chain is enormous and could employ many young people, especially in processing. It could make our district a hub.”

Enam D. Tofoatsi pointed to cultural alignment, advocating for a return to palm cultivation.

“For a society that celebrates the Palm Festival, we should prioritise planting palm on all large lands. It's part of who we are.”

Some locals are calling for structured government support. Forster Agbobadah proposed the idea of a state farm.

“It will create more sustainable jobs, especially considering the vast opportunities in the value chain of agriculture.”

Others are looking at reviving legacy zones. Peter Afenya, a native of Ketu North, emphasised tapping into agricultural history: “Ohawu used to be a major agricultural hub. It’s time to revive that legacy. With the Ohawu and Weta dams, we can create sustainable irrigation systems.”

There is also growing excitement among the youth. Mawuli Adela Dzata commended Agbana’s efforts, stating, “This alone shows that when given the chance, the youth can change things.”

New Voices: Youth, women, and opinion leaders

Beyond existing supporters, others are raising key perspectives. Selorm Akor, a youth group leader, believes empowerment goes beyond access to land.

“What young people need is not just land, but support—tools, training, and market access. If this plan includes that, then we are fully on board.”

Women are also calling for inclusion. Gifty Kumordzi, a vegetable farmer, said, “Women in farming have often been left out of these big projects. I hope this one brings us the training and credit we need to expand our vegetable gardens.”

Local entrepreneurs see untapped potential. David Gborgah, a poultry farmer, noted:

“If we can get support for feed, vaccines, and proper housing, poultry farming here can take off. It’s a game changer for us.”

As assessments continue, many in Ketu North are optimistic that this initiative will not only create employment but also restore the district’s place as a cornerstone of agriculture in Ghana.

The success of the plan will depend on careful execution, sustained support, and the meaningful inclusion of all community voices.

