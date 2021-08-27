The two ladies were filmed fighting as one dragged her rival by the hair

The fighting incident between the ladies reportedly happened at the Accra Technical University (ATU)

It took several people around to separate the two ladies, who were allegedly fighting over a man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of two beautiful ladies fighting themselves to near-death, allegedly over a man, has emerged on social media, garnering varied comments from many.

The fighting incident between the two ladies reportedly occurred at the Accra Technical University (ATU).

In the viral video spotted by YEN.com.gh, one of the ladies is seen dragging her rival by the hair as other colleagues tried separating them.

'Macho ladies' fight over 1 man in Rambo-style at ATU; one drags rival's hair in video. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

The lady, who appeared too strong, firmly held her opponent's braids, refusing to let her go.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The effort of her rival to break out of the fight and remove her hair proved futile. It took several people around a block on the ATU campus to separate them before releasing the lady's hair from the firm grip of her opponent.

The epic viral video has got the internet going berserk. It is unclear why they kept fighting, but it is alleged that it was over a man.

Watch the video below:

Social media comments

Sweet_and_tight said:

''By this time in Ghana or the guy is Dangote child?''

Yawskinnie commented:

''Jah, I see what you’re doing for my brodas, ladies fighting over them. Please do me some biko .''

Marylinakorfa said:

''Ah! is that not my sister?.''

2 ladies caught on camera stealing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, a surveillance camera has captured the moments two women walked into a supermarket pretending to be selecting items from a shelf before stealing products.

The video shows the two suspects in colourful outfits, making it hard for anyone to suspect they were on a mission to steal.

One of the suspects swiftly moved close to a shelf with well-arranged products as she prompted her colleague to watch for anyone approaching.

Couple buys physically challenged man a new wheelchair

In a separate story, Nana Aduesi Bonsu, a social media user, has warmed hearts after sharing how a generous man presented a new wheelchair to a physically challenged man

In a Facebook post, Aduesi Bonsu disclosed that the Good Samaritan met Aminu Yaro along the road and promised to buy him a new wheelchair.

True to his words, the man showed up to deliver a new wheelchair to aid Aminu Yaro's movement and gave him cash as well.

Source: Yen