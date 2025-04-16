The Spotify streaming numbers for Ghanaian global pop sensation Amaarae have surfaced on social media and sparked conversations

Many people noticed that Ghana did not make the top five countries that listen to the Reckless and Sweet crooner

The streaming numbers of Amaarae got many people highlighting the lack of support she received from her home country

Ghanaian global pop sensation Amaarae continues to make waves on the international music scene, as her latest Spotify streaming numbers highlight her impressive global reach.

Amaarae's streaming numbers on Spotify

With a staggering 5,540,770 monthly listeners on the popular music platform, Spotify, the Sad Girlz Luv Money hitmaker has firmly secured her place among Africa’s most-streamed female artists.

Interestingly, Amaarae's top five listener cities show just how widespread her appeal has become, and surprisingly, Ghana was not one of them.

Leading the list was Los Angeles, USA, where 76,839 fans regularly listen to her songs, followed closely by Lagos, Nigeria, with 76,115 monthly listeners.

The third spot was held by London, UK, boasting 69,725 devoted listeners, while New York, USA, came in fourth with 65,179. Rounding out the top five was Santiago, Chile, pulling in 53,090 monthly streams.

These numbers reflected Amaarae’s rapidly growing international fan base and underscore her crossover success in diverse markets beyond her home country.

Meanwhile, on April 13, 2025, Amaarae made history after becoming the first Ghanaian to headline her solo set at the most attended music festival, Coachella.

Amaarae's streaming numbers

Reactions to Amaarae's streaming numbers

The absence of Ghana from Amaarae's top five cities sparked conversation among fans on social media.

Some speculated that her alternative sound appealed more to international audiences rather than Ghanaians, while others expressed hope that more Ghanaians would embrace her artistry and celebrate her global success.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Amaarae's streaming numbers:

@baggythescribe said:

"Lol Ghana is not even in her top 5. I’d be a big fool if I beefed any Nigerian on this app for claiming Amaarae. Ghanaians didn’t support her but we no want admit am lol."

@king_legazy said:

"@OleleSalvador Abeg see this why and later they will be on her to talk more on the galamsey wanna people dier hmm."

@NanaNitty said:

"Now when them talk say Ghana no get fan foolers this be the picture you for show them."

@kwaku66k said:

"Gh musicians continue dey impress Ghana people don’t go and target the world niggas Dey pay for some stupid vgma pr what vgma award go do you tsww."

@kwesi_boujee said:

"N𝐚𝐡 𝐆𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞."

Pictures of Amaarae

Amaarae speaks on the lack of Ghanaian support

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning Ghanaian singer Amaarae opened up about the challenges she faced navigating her music career back home.

In a candid interview, the Sad Girlz Luv Money hitmaker reflected on the backlash she often encountered from Ghanaians since returning to the country to pursue her craft.

Amaarae shared that despite her success on global stages, she faced more criticism and negativity from her people than from audiences abroad.

Her heartfelt comments quickly sparked conversations across social media, with some defending her honesty and others criticising her perspective on the local support she received.

