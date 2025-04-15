Arsenal legend Thierry Henry embraced Ghanaian food culture during a light-hearted moment with Antoine Semenyo

The 47-year-old, who was on punditry duties, linked Semenyo's recent performance to preparing two of Ghana's popular dishes

The Black Stars forward scored the decisive goal as Bournemouth pipped Fulham on Monday, April 14

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Thierry Henry’s deepening admiration for African culture took centre stage once again—this time in a delightful exchange with Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo following AFC Bournemouth’s Premier League win over Fulham.

After inspiring the Cherries to a much-needed victory with a goal inside the first minute, Semenyo’s night ended not just with plaudits for his performance but also a culturally rich moment with one of football’s all-time greats.

Thierry Henry shared his admiration for Ghanaian food culture during his light-hearted moment with Antoine Semenyo. Photos by John Walton/PA Images/Getty, @yawparephoto/X and Catherine Ivill/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Thierry Henry laces interaction with Semenyo with Ghanaian food culture

In a post-match interaction that quickly went viral, the French icon lightheartedly quizzed the Black Stars forward about his favourite Ghanaian dishes. Semenyo’s smile said it all.

“So you were cooking? You were cooking some fufu, jollof rice,” Henry asked, as quoted by ESPN Africa, referring to the Ghanaian’s sharp finish that ended Bournemouth's five-game winless streak.

Beaming with pride, Semenyo replied: “I have to cook, I have to cook.” When pressed on which of the two delicacies best represented his on-field effort, he gracefully sidestepped the question, letting the performance speak for itself.

Semenyo produces match-winning heroics

Though he didn’t receive the official man-of-the-match award, the 24-year-old forward was clearly the night’s standout, per Sky Sports.

His ability to time runs, press high, and remain clinical under pressure has been vital for the Cherries’ attacking transitions.

Henry talks about Jollof and Fufu

Henry, known for his eloquence and flair both on and off the pitch, chose a unique way to compliment Semenyo—by comparing his performance to "cooking" up two of Ghana’s most iconic dishes.

The Arsenal legend’s curiosity about West African cuisine was both wholesome and telling of his respect for cultures that have helped shape the global football landscape.

Fans react to Henry's food compliments

The moment resonated deeply with fans, especially Ghanaians, who flooded social media platforms with admiration for Henry’s approachability and Semenyo’s pride in his roots.

On X (formerly Twitter), the reactions came pouring in:

@JamesJr027 wrote:

“Lol, sounds like he visited Africa recently 😂”

@merlindoe7 chimed in:

“He's actually cooking Akple.”

@AhunoJk lauded Henry:

“Nice comments, legend. That's why we love you.”

@EveritinGud, on the other hand, praised Semenyo:

“Bro, cooked two delicious foods.”

@Ewindah16899 summed up:

“Fufu and Jollof rice is actually a nice combo😏”

The cultural weight of Jollof and Fufu

Beyond the banter, the dishes mentioned hold cultural weight.

Jollof rice, a staple across West Africa, is a one-pot meal made with rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, and either seafood or meat.

Ghana’s version stands out for its rich texture and bold flavour, often touted as the best in the region—a claim that’s sparked endless culinary rivalry with neighbouring Nigeria and Senegal.

Fufu, on the other hand, is less debated but just as beloved.

Traditionally made by pounding cassava and plantains into a stretchy, dough-like consistency, it’s eaten with hearty soups and stews.

Ex-German goalie reveals love for fufu

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that a former German shot-stopper has publicly expressed his fondness for fufu.

In a touching video that quickly gained traction online, the 2014 World Cup champion named fufu as his favourite Ghanaian cuisine.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh