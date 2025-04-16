A Ghanaian TikTok creator asks God to make him poor for life if Real Madrid eliminates Arsenal from the UCL tonight

Arsenal triumphed 3-0 in the first leg with Declan Rice scoring two amazing free-kicks against Thibaut Courtois

Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to feature for the Gunners in the huge UEFA CL clash

A TikTok content creator from Ghana, Ananzogossiptv, has recently gone viral after making a dramatic prayer on social media regarding the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash between Real Madrid and Arsenal.

With over 18,000 followers on TikTok, Ananzogossiptv’s passionate statement has captured the attention of Champions League football fans across the globe as Ghana's Thomas Partey is expected to feature in tonight's big clash after impressing in the first leg.

Ghanaian TikTok creator has vowed for God to make him poor for the rest of his life if Real Madrid knockout Arsenal from the 2024/25 UEFA CL. Image credit: Manuel Serrano Arce and VCG/VCG A

Source: Getty Images

A Bold Promise to God

Ananzogossiptv made an extreme vow that if Real Madrid manages to overturn Arsenal’s 3-0 advantage in the second leg of their quarter-final clash, he asks God to make him poor for the rest of his life.

The TikTok star, speaking in Asante Twi, is clearly confident in Arsenal’s ability to advance to the semi-finals, and overrules any possibility of a Real Madrid comeback.

Watch the viral video below.

His dramatic pronouncement has sparked lively debate on social media. Some fans have found humor in his outlandish vow, while others view it as a bold show of confidence in Arsenal’s current form.

The viral post has fueled discussions about the chances of both teams and the unpredictable nature of football.

Arsenal’s Strong First-Leg Performance

Arsenal's dominant 3-0 victory in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on April 8 has given fans a reason to believe in their team’s potential.

Goals from Declan Rice, who scored two brilliant free-kicks, and Mikel Merino, who added a third, alongside an outstanding performance from Black Stars midfielder Partey, saw the Gunners make a strong statement at Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice of Arsenal netted two free-kicks against Real Madrid on April 08, 2025. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Rice's two free-kicks were particularly remarkable, showcasing his ability to deliver under pressure. Meanwhile, Merino’s goal in the second half confirmed Arsenal’s superiority, leaving Real Madrid with a massive challenge ahead.

Real Madrid's Challenge

Despite the heavy defeat, Real Madrid are known for their resilience and ability to perform in high-stakes situations.

Their rich history in the Champions League, with 14 titles to their name, means they cannot be written off so easily.

The second leg at Santiago Bernebeu on Wednesday, April 16, promises to be a dramatic encounter, as Madrid will need to score at least three goals to force extra time and hope for a miracle to eliminate the Gunners.

Ananzogossiptv’s Confidence in Arsenal

Ananzogossiptv’s vow reflects a deep belief in Arsenal’s current squad and their ability to hold onto their commanding advantage.

Arsenal have been in excellent form this season under Mikel Arteta’s management, displaying tactical discipline, high pressing, and clinical finishing.

Real Madrid Possibel Strarting Eleven vs Arsenal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the potential starting lineup of Real Madrid to face Arsenal in the highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League quarter-finals second leg against the Mikel Arteta's side.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti and his charges are expecting a comeback victory against the Premier League side on Wednesday after being outclassed by Partey's Arsenal last week in the first leg.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh