President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been ambushed by a group of Ghanaians when he arrived in Germany for an official visit.

In the viral video YEN.com.gh sighted, a group of Ghanaians initially started off nicely by welcoming him to Germany and were even trying to fraternise with him.

On his way into the lobby of the hotel, they could be heard shouting to the hearing of others, 'Akufo-Addo fix the country'.

Another person could be heard asking the president to fix the country so that they could come back home to Ghana.

They also added that Africa with all of its mineral resources cannot do anything and keeps reaching out to other countries to borrow.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The video has triggered many reactions online.

nba_is__real said it was planned.

Eiii this one die3 the people plan it herh.

obed5003 had an interesting thing to say.

Listen to those who don't want to help themselves saying fix the country so that we can come home.

kash_phlow said those in Germany without documents are dead.

The people in Germany without documents are dead.

adwoanana1clothingonline asked who is preventing them from going home.

Nsem hunu, who is preventing u to go back home mtcheuuuw

kuamigahna referred to them as village people.

Nkurasifour

poundz_sterling_pendragon was asking if it was an attack or motivation.

Ei ebi attack or motivation. is the last part for me.

awuraamajay said Ghanaians can disgrace.

Ghanaians can disgrace

FixTheCountry demo

Hundreds of disgruntled Ghanaians joined the ongoing FixTheCountry protest on August 4, to demand accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

The FixTheCountry campaign, which began in May, has garnered massive attention and support since Ghanaian youth took to social media to highlight inadequacies in the country.

Although the government responded to the aggrieved youth by outlining initiatives it has implemented, including the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), National Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to build the human capital in the country, many still think the government has failed to deliver.

As such, Ghanaian youth went demonstrating on August 4, to demand better living conditions from the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

Source: Yen