Afia Schwar has come to the defence of Prez. Akufo-Addo after he was ambushed by some Ghanaians in Germany

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the President faced name-calling when he arrived in the European country on an official visit

Schwar argues in a video posted on her Instagram that the move was unnecessary

Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed the people who ambushed the individuals who ambushed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a recent visit to Germany.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the former born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa questioned the importance of doing that to the leader of Ghana.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo was ambushed by a group of Ghanaians when he arrived in Germany for an official visit.

Learn sense; Afia Schwar blasts Ghanaians who ambushed Akufo-Addo in Germany. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @nakufoaddo

Source: UGC

The report further added that a group of Ghanaians initially started off nicely by welcoming him to Germany and were even trying to fraternise with him. On his way into the lobby of the hotel, they could be heard shouting to the hearing of others, 'Akufo-Addo fix the country.'

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Another person could be heard asking the president to fix the country so that they could come back home to Ghana. They also added that Africa with all of its mineral resources cannot do anything and keeps reaching out to other countries to borrow.

"Some Ghanaians living outside the country should learn sense. The President dressed up for a meeting and you face him with 'fix the country, fix the country. Is Nana Addo the one who asked someone to open a chop bar on the Pokuase Interchange? Is anyone operating a chop bar in the countries that you live where you don't even respect yourselves?" asked Schwar.

"What are you doing to help the country? You are shouting 'fix the country' but you haven't even travelled to the country before. Why don't you come and head the council of state? How about the Christian council. Stop disgracing us."

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported a video online of a surprise birthday party organised by Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known as Afia Schwarzenegger for her twin sons.

The video posted on Instagram shows Afia walking into and dancing in a luxurious bus, and then talking to her sons James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling.

Source: Yen.com.gh