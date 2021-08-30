Social media users appear surprised and confused as a picture of one 'Ghana must go' bag selling at Ghc12,500 surfaced online

The price of the bag was confirmed by YEN.com.gh from the official website of Balenciaga USA

The picture was shared on Twitter by the handle, @ @kennytrip2 with the caption; "wait... what? should we tell them?"

A picture of the popular 'Ghana must go' bag has surfaced on the internet and has been racking up many reactions.

It appears many are in shock at the fact that, the bag is going for Ghc12,500 on the official website of Balenciaga USA.

YEN.com.gh sighted the post on a Twitter handle called @kennytrip2 with the caption;

Source: @kennytrip2

Source: Twitter

The post at the time of this publication has gathered over 1300 retweets, 324 quote tweets, 232 comments and close to 5000 likes.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@VoysZA said:

Ghana must stay, going is too expensive

From @jacksparo212:

Imagine after buying this bag and go to village to pose with it.. Hehehe

Village people will be crying

@its_emeraldfx commented:

They will be like is it not Ghana must go Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joyvillage people

@l_a4shizzle said:

Now we will rush to buy it because we don’t buy cheap things but we love to buy expensive things that was stolen from us and repackaged. They might even use a Ghanaian celeb as an ambassador just like Tiffany made

@Beyonce amb. with a Drop of bloodGem stone they stole from Africa. No b juju b dat

From @Ofekwu1

Buy ghana must go .now and hodl

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a rare throwback video showing the conditions under which Ghanaians were deported from Nigeria in 1983 as part of the 'Ghana Must Go' movement has surfaced on social media.

Ghana Must Go, was a popular name given to the migration of illegal Migrants (mostly Ghanaians) from Nigeria following a Presidential executive order.

In 1983, the President of Nigeria, Shehu Shagari issued an executive order mandating immigrants without proper immigration documents to leave the country or they would be arrested according to the law.

Source: Yen Newspaper