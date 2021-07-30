A man who was once embarrassed by his father's Uber job has reflected on his ignorance and finally celebrated him on social media

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Ilya Klets said he kept his dad's job a secret because he felt people would look down on it

He has finally appreciated the fact that his dad is an Uber driver, saying the latter sacrificed a lot for him

A man in the United States identified as Ilya Klets has celebrated his dad on social media and disclosed how the latter sacrificed a lot for him.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, the young man said he used to be embarrassed by his father's Uber job because he felt people would look down on it.

Ilya Klets said he used to be embarrassed by his dad's Uber work. Photo credit: Ilya Klets/LinkedIn

According to Ilya, his parents left Russia for the United States because they didn't want their children to experience the Jew persecution.

In his words:

"My parents watched Jews persecuted in Russia. They didn’t want that for my brother and me. So they emigrated to the US. Leaving behind a successful financing business."

Ilya described his dad as a smart man who has a master's degree in engineering. According to him, the old man became an Uber driver so he could pay the bills.

He said:

"My dad’s a smart man. He’s got a master’s degree in engineering. But he didn’t speak English. So when came to the US he became an Uber driver so he could pay the bills immediately."

Ilya's mum died of cancer

Ilya said his mother got a job as an engineering manager at Wells Fargo but succumbed to cancer when he was 23.

This, he said, put more pressure on his father who drove him to work for two and the half years when he was working at New York Life Investors.

In his words:

"I didn’t know anyone else who’s dad was an Uber driver. So I felt embarrassed and kept it a secret. Until something unexpected happened."

Ilya said his father called him sometime ago when he picked a passenger. The dad told the passenger to speak with his son so the latter could tell him his role at his current place of work, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The passenger happened to be the head of strategic investment at SVB identified as Barry O'Brien.

Ilya's favourite driver is now his dad

According to Ilya, his father sacrificed his own future to give him a bright future, adding that he wouldn't have got to where he is if he didn't find a role model in the old man.

Ilya described his dad as his favourite Uber driver and hailed others like him making an honest living in this line of work.

