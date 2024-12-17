The winner of the Best FIFA Men’s Player award appears to have been leaked ahead of the official ceremony

The ninth edition of FIFA's The Best Awards ceremony will take place in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday night

But reports emanating from Brazil suggest the 2023 winner has already been revealed just hours before the gala begins

The world’s best male and female footballers will be crowned on Tuesday night at the FIFA Best Awards in Doha, Qatar, but the men’s winner has already been leaked ahead of the ceremony.

While Manchester City star Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in October, FIFA will present its own rival award tonight at the Best Awards.

FIFA introduced the Best Awards in 2017 after ending its partnership with France Football, the organisers of the Ballon d’Or, in 2016.

Rodri’s Ballon d’Or triumph over Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr sparked frustration within the Spanish club, leading to their boycott of the Paris ceremony.

Vincius set to win FIFA the best award

However, no such protests are expected this evening, as Vinicius Jr is poised to claim FIFA’s top men’s prize.

Brazilian outlet Ge Globe reports that the Real Madrid forward will win the men’s award, edging out Rodri and nine other nominees, including Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Toni Kroos.

Vinicius to become the next Brazilian to win FIFA The Best

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, last year’s winner, claimed the award for a record third time, but this year’s honour is set to mark a historic moment for Vinicius.

The electrifying winger will join Brazilian greats Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and Kaka in an elite group of FIFA award winners.

He is on course to become the first Brazilian to claim a global Best Player award since Kaka’s Ballon d’Or triumph in 2007.

What's next for Vinicius and Real Madrid?

Real Madrid, currently in Qatar for the Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican side Pachuca on Wednesday, will hope Vinicius’ individual success sets the tone for yet another triumph this week, per Sport Bible.

Vinicius earned the recognition with a stellar campaign last season, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists as Real Madrid secured both the Champions League and La Liga titles.

Fans question Messi's spot on FIFA The Best shortlist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that football fans are scratching their heads over Lionel Messi's inclusion in the shortlist for the 2024 FIFA The Best Men’s Player award.

While Messi's legendary status is unquestioned, many argue that his performances for Inter Miami fall short of justifying a place among the 11 nominees.

