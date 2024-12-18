Rapper Black Sherif has announced the dates for his North America tour for his unreleased album, Iron Boy

In the caption, the musician expressed his excitement about the tour as he assured his fans of thrilling shows

Many Ghanaians were unhappy about the tour dates as they questioned when the Iron Boy album would be released

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has announced the dates for his North American tour for his yet-to-be-released Iron Boy album.

Black Sherif announces dates for Iron Boy North American tour. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif announces tour dates

Black Sherif shared a poster on his social media pages containing details of his North American tour.

In the caption of the post, the Zaama Disco Concert headliner noted that the North American tour had been a long time coming, as he expressed his excitement.

"Long time coming beloved! THE IRON BOY TOUR 2025, North American Dates Are Out!

He further stated that he was overwhelmed with emotions and his spirit was over-prepared for the tour.

The January 9 crooner expressed his anticipation for dancing and partying with his fans at his shows.

"I'm overwhelmed, and my spirit is over-prepared. I can't wait to dance soul to soul with YOU. LOVE YOU ❤️"

Blacko's North American tour dates

Reactions to Black Sherif's tour announcement

Many of Black Sherif's fans did not welcome the tour dates with open arms as they questioned him on when the Iron Boy album would be released.

Many of his fans wondered why he would go on an album tour when he had not released the project.

Below are the opinions of his fans who thronged the comment section to share their views on the North American tour:

@KojoWud_ said:

"Album no drop but tour date is out wow."

@Sad_Dbee_ said:

"IRON BOY will be the biggest Ghanaian album ever. It’s only up from here."

@sly_rhymez1 said:

"You no drop the album, yet you dey do album tour…..mad ooo 😂😂🔥🔥."

@0X1Aydata said:

"Lol, this is exactly how Kwesi Arthur bottled his career. Keep hoarding that album. You go shock say people go move on when you finally drop am🤣."

@EddyKayJunior1 said:

"No album but u announced album tour lol 😂 eii killa."

Black Sherif speaks on Shatta Wale feud

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Black Sherif spoke about the online feud between himself and dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

During an interview, Blacko said he was not going to give the rift any attention, as he spoke about his admiration for the self-proclaimed dancehall king.

His remarks in the video garnered massive traction from fans who shared their views on the feud.

