American rapper, Travis Scott, recently made his three-year-old daughter, Stormi’s dream come true

The music star surprised his baby girl with a school bus after she kept talking about riding in the big yellow bus

Stormi’s billionaire mother, Kylie Jenner, shared the moment her daughter finally got on the bus in series of photos

Popular American rapper, Travis Scott, gave his three-year-old daughter, Stormi, a big surprise after getting her a school bus.

Stormi’s billionaire mother, Kylie Jenner, revealed on her Instagram story that their child had kept on talking about being in the big yellow bus.

The little girl, due to her celebrity parents no doubt enjoys luxury things unlike most people and nobody would have thought she would crave to be on a school bus like other children.

It also wasn’t explained how Stormi’s fantasy of being on a school bus started but Kylie revealed that her rapper dad, Travis Scott, made it possible.

The Forbes-named billionaire took to her IG story to post series of photos of Stormi touching the bus and also being on it.

On one of the photos, Kylie wrote:

“All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her.”

See the snaps below:

Stormi finally gets on a school bus after father Travis Scott surprised her with one. Photos: @kyliejenner

Fans react

Soon after the news of Stormi on a school bus made the rounds online, internet users had interesting things to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Ellimacy47:

"Humble kid if she prefers to go to a public school."

Moohnfairy:

"It’s nice af of Kylie to be able to do this but it’s a little tone deaf to post it."

Lloverboy514:

"A whole entire school just for her to have an experience of the public school without no kids OK."

Perlaabdelnour:

"I'm sure Stormi listens to "wheels on the bus" and that's why she wants a yellow bus ."

Chubbygingerskater:

"That's crazy but I appreciate her pops giving her that. It's not like stormi will ever be able to go to regular school with a normal life ‍♀️ that's fine. My kid won't ever know the glamorous life so ‍♀️."

Interesting.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott expecting 2nd child together

Three years after welcoming Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting a second child.

According to reports by TMZ, a source with direct knowledge disclosed that Kylie is in the initial stages of the pregnancy.

Kylie once said she didn't want Stormi to be an only child. She divulged she felt pressure to have another child in 2020 but wasn't ready for it just yet.

