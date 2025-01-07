Sadio Mane has opened up about his future and plans for having children with his wife, Aisha Tamba

32-year-old Mane tied the knot with Aisha Tamba when she was 18 years old on January 7, 2024

Former Liverpool star Mane currently plays in Saudi Arabia after moving to Al-Nassr last year

Sadio Mane has shared his thoughts on how many children he hopes to have with his wife, Aisha Tamba.

The 32-year-old footballer married 19-year-old Aisha in an Islamic arranged ceremony last year in Dakar, Senegal.

Sadio Mane has been speaking about the future and having children with his wife, Aisha Tamba. Photo: Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Their marriage sparked a buzz on social media, especially as Aisha, who was 18 at the time of their wedding, relocated to Saudi Arabia with her new husband, whom she had met two years earlier.

Mane shares how many kids he wants with wife

Now playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Mane has reflected on their future plans one year after their wedding.

In an interview with Senepeopleplus, the former Liverpool star was asked about his plans for children and shared his thoughts:

"Funny question. If it is just a choice, I would say three or four. Except that it is god who decides and I will thank him no matter what."

He added: "Whatever the number is, I will accept it. I am leaning more towards three or four and we will see about the rest."

When asked if he was ready to have 7 or 8 children, Mane laughed and replied:

"Maybe, you never know. Whatever the number, I’ll embrace it. I’m more inclined towards 3 or 4, but we’ll see about the rest."

How did Mane meet Aisha

Mane's relationship with his wife has a truly intriguing backstory. The AFCON winner first met Aisha when she was just 16, thanks to family connections.

As they spent time together, Mane quickly recognised something special in her.

A few years later, the couple decided to marry when Aisha turned 18 and Mane was 31. On January 7, 2024, they celebrated their union with an Islamic wedding ceremony in the suburbs of Dakar, Senegal’s capital.

The marriage received full support from both families, with Aisha’s parents viewing Mane as a good man from a "humble family."

By the time of the wedding, Mane had already established a successful football career, while Aisha had completed her schooling with his financial assistance.

