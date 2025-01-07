Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, attended his brother John Mahama's inauguration with Nigerian businessman Tony Elumelu

Mahama wore a simple outfit and also exchanged pleasantries with Nana Akufo-Addo, his wife and John Agyekum Kufuor

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to praise Ibrahim Mahama for his simplistic attire despite having his wealth

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama got social media talking as he arrived at the Black Star Square in Accra on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, to witness his brother John Mahama's inauguration.

John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as the 14th president of Ghana following his victory in the December 7 presidential elections over the New Patriotic Party's candidate and outgoing Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in what is regarded as a remarkable political comeback.

Mahama also inked his name in the history books as the first president to serve non-consecutive terms as the country's leader in the fourth republic following his first term from 2012 to 2016.

At the same inauguration event, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was also sworn in as the first female Vice President of Ghana.

The event was attended by some high-profile political leaders from Ghana and the African continent, including outgoing President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor, Nigeria's president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rwanda's president Paul Kagame.

Ibrahim Mahama and Tony Elumelu attend inauguration

In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page, Ibrahim Mahama was spotted arriving at John Mahama's inauguration with his special aide Rafik Mahama and Nigerian businessman and United Bank For Africa (UBA) chairperson Tony Elumelu.

The renowned Ghanaian businessman wore a simple white smock, trousers and brown shoes in contrast to Elumelu, who rocked an expensive designer suit.

During their entrance, the two entrepreneurs excitedly trooped to the VIP section to exchange pleasantries with Akuf-Addo, his wife Rebecca Akufo Addo and former president John Agyekum Kufuor.

Below is the video of Ibrahim Mahama and Tony Elumelu's arrival:

Ibrahim Mahama's attire stirs reactions

Ibrahim Mahama's arrival at his brother John Mahama's inauguration triggered reactions from some Ghanaians, who praised him for his simplistic dressing despite his vast wealth on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

myke_markhizio commented:

"Some rich men and simplicity 💯 🔥."

m.e.a.l.z said:

"This man keeps it so simple, and I love itttttt 😍."

daavi_sela commented:

"He's so simple and very modest😍."

obaa_conny said:

"This man is soo simple 😍."

Mercy.sharp commented:

"This man is so simple and down to earth😍."

donmakavelle24 said:

"@ibrahim_mahama_71 is a very simple and very humble man ❤️😍😍👏🔥🔥."

