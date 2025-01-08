Michael Essien was filled with joy as he resumed work with Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland

Essien and his side returned to the pitch as they intensified their preparations for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign

The 42-year-old is held in high esteem in football circles after a largely successful playing career which spanned over two decades

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Michael Essien, a revered figure in Ghanaian football, has returned to FC Nordsjaelland with enthusiasm as the club embarks on winter pre-season following a brief break.

The former midfielder, who has transitioned from a celebrated playing career to the sidelines, expressed his delight at returning to the pitch.

Michael Essien has been working with FC Nordsjaelland since 2020. Photo by Martin Sylvest.

Source: Getty Images

Essien elated to resume work at FC Nordsjaelland

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 42-year-old shared a snapshot of himself, radiating happiness as he resumed preparations for the second half of the 2024/25 season.

"We are back. Winter pre-season underway with FC Nordsjaelland. ❤️⚽️ #BigSmile😁♥️," Essien captioned the photo, signalling his readiness for the challenges ahead.

Nordsjaelland's winter pre-season plans

Nordsjaelland has lined up a rigorous pre-season schedule, beginning with a friendly against HB Køge on January 11.

These preparatory matches are vital in sharpening the squad for competitive action following the lengthy winter break in the Scandinavian country.

Meanwhile, the Tigers' Danish Superliga campaign resumes on February 16 with a challenging away fixture against Aalborg BK.

Essien’s coaching journey

Having earned his UEFA License A certification in 2023, Essien has steadily developed his coaching credentials.

Serving as an assistant manager since 2020, he has gained valuable experience at Nordsjaelland, working under experienced mentors while honing his craft.

His dedication and growing expertise even saw him linked with the Black Stars' assistant coaching role in March 2024, which he declined, per Modern Ghana.

Eventually, the Ghana Football Association opted for John Paintsil and Joseph Laumann.

Essien's legacy of excellence

Before venturing into coaching, Essien enjoyed a stellar playing career that earned him the nickname "The Bison" for his incredible physicality and tireless performances.

At Chelsea, he lifted two Premier League trophies and was part of the club's historic 2012 Champions League triumph.

His success extended to Lyon, where he claimed two Ligue 1 titles.

At the international level, he was part of Ghana’s squad that finished runners-up in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

Brief stints with European heavyweights like Real Madrid and AC Milan, followed by a move to Azerbaijan, marked the twilight of his playing days, as noted by Besoccer.

Despite hanging up his boots, Essien’s passion for the game remains evident as he brings his wealth of experience and footballing intelligence to his role at Nordsjaelland.

With his pre-season preparations in full swing, Essien looks poised to contribute significantly to the Tigers’ ambitions in Denmark and beyond.

Essien reveals why he ventured into coaching

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien revealed the key motivation behind his decision to pursue a career in coaching after retiring from professional football.

The former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder candidly admitted that coaching became an avenue to cope with depression.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh