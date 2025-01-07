Kwame A Plus spoke on being in Parliament for the first time at the inauguration of the 9th Parliament, which took place at the Black Star Square

The MP for Gomoa Central shared his vision for his constituents and expressed how he intended to navigate the complexities of being a first-time parliamentarian

A Plus was victorious at the 2024 polls as he beat Naana Eyiah Quansah of the NPP as an independent candidate

Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central A Plus has shared his thoughts on being in Parliament for the first time during the inauguration of the 9th Parliament at the Black Star Square in Accra.

A Plus speaks on being new in parliament. Photo source: kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

A Plus, who contested as an independent candidate, expressed excitement about his new role while acknowledging the challenges of navigating the complexities of parliamentary duties as a first-timer. He likened the experience to entering Senior High School for the first time, describing it as entirely new.

The 2025 inauguration ceremony will also mark the swearing-in of Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, who begins another term as the country’s leader. The ceremony happens on January 7, 2025, with members of Parliament also officially assuming their roles.

Kwame A Plus' historic win

Kwame A Plus’s victory on December 7, 2024, in the parliamentary election was a significant feat. He defeated the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who had served two terms and was also the Deputy Minister for the Interior.

A Plus secured 14,277 votes out of the 36,026 valid votes cast, while Naana Eyiah polled 11,637 votes. Ywason Mohamed of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) came third with 10,112 votes.

The victory was a defining moment for A Plus, as it marked his first entry into Parliament. However, A Plus has announced that he would be aligning with the NDC, noting that their plans and leadership qualities resonated more with him.

A Plus sparks reactions with inauguration remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

lastdon804 said:

"Wise man.. good you didn't fall for the scam. NPP never again."

sirmoxi1_ reacted:

"Congratulations 👏🎉 and please fulfill your promises."

tillyshonour said:

"Although he speaks English but not as eloquently as others speak effortlessly."

Kweku78d said:

"Someone that is spending only 4yrs in parliament….😂,your people go show you in the next 4yrs, keep this comment."

maameesi reacted:

"It is good that NPP didn’t accept you because you talk too much. And moreover 4yrs is just at the corner remember that.😂"

John Dumelo speaks on Parliament

John Dumelo, a colleague entertainer of A Plus, is also a novice in Parliament and has shared his experience and how he plans to adapt to the new environment.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo admitted that he was bound to make mistakes and shared his plans to learn from those mistakes.

John Dumelo, just like A Plus, sealed a historic win in the parliamentary elections, securing a seat that has belonged to the NPP for 24 years.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh