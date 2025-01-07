Sofi Martinez, a prominent Argentine sports reporter, is well-known for her in-depth coverage of the Argentina national football team

As part of her role, she frequently comes into contact with Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time

Martinez’s rising prominence in the sports media landscape has led to increased speculation surrounding her relationship with Messi

Argentine sports reporter Sofi Martinez has responded to rumours alleging a romantic relationship with Lionel Messi.

Martinez's on-screen profile has risen significantly due to her successful coverage of the Argentina national team, a role that frequently brings her into contact with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Sofi Martinez has addressed the rumours suggesting that she has enjoyed a romantic relationship with Lionel Messi. Photo: Matias Baglietto.

Her emotional interview with Messi during the 2022 World Cup, which went viral, has fueled speculation about a possible affair.

This has led to unfounded accusations suggesting that Messi may have cheated on his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Martinez breaks silence on Messi affair rumours

Martinez has sought to shut that gossip down for good, telling the ‘PH: Podemos Hablar’ show on Telefe via The Sun:

“A lot of the time when your exposure increases, it brings things that aren't so good and my family suffers a lot.

"This year, people began to talk more and more about, ‘What's up with the way he looks at you’, things like this, and I was caught in the middle of something that made me feel ridiculous to have to clarify.”

Martinez has hailed Antonela for the manner in which “she handles the madness” that surrounds Messi, with his every move being dissected in minute detail.

For now, they – along with their three sons – are enjoying life in Florida after deciding to go chasing the American dream in 2023.

Messi has been happily married to Antonella for seven years. They've been together since they were teenagers and currently have three children.

Messi to receive USA’s top Civilian Honour

Meanwhile, Messi is set to receive the USA's highest civilian from President Joe Biden.

The Argentine maestro is among 19 people receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden, the White House announced Saturday.

The 37-year-old has made a lasting impression in the Major League Soccer (MLS) since his arrival at Inter Miami in 2023.

Alongside Messi, the 2025 honourees include luminaries from diverse fields: chef José Andrés, U2 frontman Bono, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor Michael J. Fox, The Athletic reports.

Primatologist Jane Goodall, designer Ralph Lauren, scientist Bill Nye, philanthropist George Soros, and actor Denzel Washington, among others.

Messi wins MVP prize in MLS

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi was crowned the Landon Donovan MVP in recognition of his exceptional performances in Major League Soccer.

Despite being sidelined for 62 days during the season, the Argentine icon played a crucial role in elevating Inter Miami to the summit of the Eastern Conference.

The 37-year-old concluded the regular season as the joint-second top scorer with 20 goals, sharing the spot with Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC and teammate Luis Suárez.

