Sister Derby is celebrating her birthday today, August 25, 2021

The musician who is turning 37 years today was seen in some beach photos and video

Sister Derby is the sister of musician Wanlov The Kubolor who is noted for always walking barefooted

Ghanaian musician, Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, famed as Sister Deborah or Sister Derby, is a year older today, August 25, 2021, and has dazzled in some photos and videos.

The musician who is turning 37 years old today, was seen celebrating her big day on a beach in Porto Colom, Islas Baleares, Spain.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh Instagram, the Kakalika Love artiste was seen having a thrilling time as she basked in the joy of clocking a new year.

Bold and beautiful: Sister Derby celebrates 37th b'day with stunning beach photos; fans react

Source: Instagram

She was seen on a boat with some other beach-goers who appeared to be her friends as they went swimming.

A video that the musician posted saw her taking a dip into the water to show off her swimming skills.

Sister Derby then posed with the ladies who were on the boat with her after which they went ashore to grab some yummy-looking seafood.

After posting the birthday photos and videos, Sister Derby captioned them: "Pure love & happiness @ 37"

Many colleagues, fans and followers of the musician took to the comment section to wish her well on her special day.

Actress lydiaforson wrote: "And that’s how you do it!!!"

vanessa_gyan came in with the comment: "Loveeeeeeeeee. Thirty fine and flourishing"

figurebounty commented: "More life, health and strength"

original_dicy had just one wish: "Wish we'll meet one day"

whynotelly_ indicated that Sister Derby did not look her age: "More like 20"

gh_gists wrote: "Happy birthday"

There were many well-wishes in the comment section to show how Sister Derby was held in high esteem by her fans.

