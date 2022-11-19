Berla Mundi, a famous media personality who works with Media General, has descended on one of her fans

The young and humble TV icon was criticized by the fan for always wearing makeup

The fan spoke in error as Berla Mundi has previously made several posts without a makeup and still looked elegant

Famous Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, has put one her fans in their place after the netizen tried to pick on her.

The fan made a comment after Berla posted a rather beautiful set of pictures on her handle @berlamundi enjoying some fufu with a bottle of Lucozade by the side.

In an unmeasured reply, the fan commented:

"Are we ever going to see your real face cos every day you're posting pictures with a painted face"

See Berla Mundi's original tweet below:

Berla did not take this lightly and decided to reply with a sarcastic comment:

Yes I sell Deluxy Acrylic paint so I need to advertise it with my face. Jon!!

How Ghanaians are reacting to Berla Mundi's comment

@alfred_tamakloe replying to @berlamundi said:

I love this one : I sell Deluxy Acrylic paint . This answer may pick an Oscar or a pulitzer prize for the year

@Aim4power indicated:

But seriously the make up artistes of late are not trying at all. Aren't make ups supposed to be less obvious? And don't you people feel uncomfortable wearing it?

@_adonai77_ commented:

I love you Berla..Everyday foolish question but you will go and see his face too like something

See the fan's tweet and Berla's reply below:

