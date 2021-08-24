Tracey Boakye and her children have popped up on social media's 'family' goals' radar

The mother of two was seen rocking matching outfits with her children in their home

Tracey Boakye was recently in the news after she graced the birthday party of Afia Schwar's twin sons

Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has warmed hearts on social media with a video of herself dazzling in matching African print outfits with her children.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty mother of two was seen playing with her kids, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira.

The trio was seen in their beautiful home as they posed for the cameras while goofing around.

Tracey Boakye and adorable kids dazzle in matching outfits ahead of son's b'day (video)

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, they were gearing up for the birthday of her first child, Kwaku Danso hence their outfits.

They appeared to be having a photoshoot session as camera lights were seen flashing in the background.

At a point, Tracey Boakye who has come to be known as the East Legon Landlady was seen having a hearty conversation with her son as the duo beamed with smiles.

After posting the video on her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye captioned it: "As we prepare for @kwaku_danso_yahaya 7th birthday. Thank you Lord, I FEEL SO BLESSED."

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the video.

diamondappiah_bosslady came in with the comment: "Aaawww this is Beautiful you are indeed blessed dear"

Actress xandykamel wrote: "It’s the colors for me"

secretbillionsfamily_org commented: "Wow nice outfits"

There were many comments that showed that Tracey Boakye and her kids were loved and adored by many people on social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh