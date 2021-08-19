Maame Serwaa is a year older today, August 19 2021

To celebrate her day, the actress who turns 21 years posted a lovely photo of herself

Maame Serwaa is noted for the many roles she has played in Kumawood-produced movies

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Clara Benson Amoateng, famed as Maame Serwaa, is 21 years today, August 19, 2021, and has taken to social media to celebrate the milestone.

In a birthday post on her official Instagram page, the actress shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a building wearing an all-black outfit.

In the photo, Maame Serwaa was seen wearing what looked like a black long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and complimented the outfit with knee-length boots.

The actress who turns 21 today was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and was all 'iced-out' as she adorned herself with expensive-looking jewellery.

After posting their birthday photo, Maame Serwaa captioned it: "I OWN THIS DAY#ghana’syounglegend"

Many colleagues and fans of the actress took to the comment section to wish her well and also admire the photo.

Actress emeliabrobbey wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful more blessings and abundant grace"

Ghanaian blogger ameyawtv wished Maame Serwaa: "Happy birthday"

king._kimmy had this to say: "That lady in black is a spec"

There were many such comments from others who were more than happy to celebrate with Maame Serwaa on her birthday.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Maame Serwaa was spotted in a video in which she appeared excited as she danced to a song playing in the background together with a lady who was hugging her.

The actress was wearing an ash short-sleeved jumpsuit and complemented it with a black pouch that was hanging from her shoulder.

Maame Serwaa has not been very active in the movie industry for a while now and it would seem she is engaged in other things that are equally important to her.

Source: Yen.com.gh