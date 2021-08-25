Shatta Bandle has joined the crate challenge which is going viral on social media

While he could not finish and fell along the way, Shatta Bandle has declared himself as winner

The video has stirred laughter among his followers on social media

Social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, known in private life as Firdaus Iddrisu, has stirred laughter after joining the viral crate challenge.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Shatta Bandle is seen in front of a number of crates that had been arranged for him to climb.

Before attempting to climb the crates, Shatta Bandle was heard bragging that he was going to do it easily.

"Many people tried this but they can't do it but I'm going to do it. Just watch," he said.

Even though Shatta Bandle's crates were small in number as compared to the many videos that have flooded the internet, he still could not fulfill his promise.

A few steps onto the crates, Shatta Bandle came tumbling down while he laughed at himself for not being able to do as promised.

Despite his heavy fall, Shatta Bandle deemed himself as the winner of the challenge in his caption to the video which read:

"Cut your coat accordingly. Finally Gotten a winner for this challenge ."

Fans react

Shatta Bandle's crate challenge has got attention on social media. Within four hours after it was posted, the video racked up over 100,000 views and over 2000 comments.

Almost all the comments were laughter from people who found Shatta Bandle's antics hilarious.

Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh has compiled:

nelsonjames_ agreed that Shatta Bandle had won:

The winner

portable_army_queen_ said:

Even as he no reach 10

mauhi_ba said:

Is the legs for me

stunny_faridat said:

These man na Werey

Juliet Ibrahim joins crate challenge

Meanwhile, Shatta Bandle is not the only famous Ghanaian to have joined the challenge as actress Juliet Ibrahim has also shared her video.

In the video, Ibrahim also wore a pair of high-heeled shoes to climb the crates but stopped along the way.

The video left her fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

