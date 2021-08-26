Bayern Munich Thrash Fifth-tier Opponents 12-0 In German Cup

Former Stoke City striker Choupo-Moting scored four goals in Bayern’s 12-0 rout against a fifth-tier side

The Bavarians were 7-0 up at halftime but did not slow down in their pursuit for more goals in the second period

After Bremer SV saw red in the second half, Bayern went on to score another four goals in the space of 10 minutes

This was their largest margin of victory since a 16-1 win back in 1997

Bayern Munich recorded their biggest win in 24 years as they hammered fifth-tier Bremer SV 12-0 in the German Cup on Wednesday, August 25.

Former PSG star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was the star of the show as he bagged four goals in the rout.

He opened the scoring after eight minutes as Chelsea youngsterJamal Musiala also grabbed a brace.

Bayern boss Julian Nangelsmann, heavily rotated his side, with some big names including Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

There were early signs that Bayern were going in for an absolute mauling of their opponents right from the start as Choupo Moting hit the crossbar with his effort before Muslara got in on the act.

Choupo Moting, a former Stoke City player, scored twice more before the break to complete his hat trick as Bayern went into halftime leading 7-0.

Former Manchester City man Leroy Sane made it eight before things went from bad to worse for Bremer as Udo Nobile was sent off for a bad challenge.

Bayern somehow cranked up the pressure despite leading by a massive eight goals and scored four more before the final whistle, with all their four final goals being scored in eight minutes from minute 80.

Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso all got in on the act while Choupo Moting continued his ruthlessness by adding his fourth on the day late on.

The result was quite massive and spoke volumes of Bayern’s professionalism and desire to win even against opponents considered to be minions.

500 UCL Goals

Resounding victory

Despite the resounding victory, it still did not match the scoreline which Bayern set back in 1997, when they beat DJK Waldberg 16-1.

Bayern boss Nangelsman spoke after the game where he praised youngster Jamal Musiala.

“Musiala has good forward activity. Somehow he seems to have a magnet between his legs, the ball keeps falling to him,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Tz).

On his part, Muslara said it was all about having fun and scoring as much as possible.

“That was a lot of fun. Free your mind, have fun, score goals. That was cool. We wanted to score more and more goals and kept going. I always try to give 100% and have fun,” said Musiala.

