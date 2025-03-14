A Ghanaian man living abroad has expressed his deep longing for home, describing life abroad as boring and stressful

In a video, Kelvin shared his struggles with loneliness and harsh weather conditions, stating that he regrets leaving Ghana

Many who came across the video took to the comment sections to share their views on Kelvin's assertion

A Ghanaian man living abroad has taken to social media to share how much he misses home.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the man, identified as Kelvin, expressed his deep longing for home after relocating abroad in search of a better life.

A Ghanaian man 'cries' after relocating abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit: @kelvin.boy82/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sharing his experience, Kelvin suggested that life abroad is boring, with the daily routine being home-to-work and vice versa.

He said, although abroad offers better opportunities and a more comfortable lifestyle, the harsh weather conditions make life there stressful.

He further recounted the challenges of adjusting to life in a foreign country, coping with loneliness.

The Ghanaian man suggest that he regrets relocating abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit: @kelvin.boy82/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kelvin made these remarks while sharing how he celebrated this year's Valentine's Day, which fell on Friday, February 14, 2025.

He said while many of his peers back home in Ghana went out to mark the day with their loved ones, he was out in the cold hustling to pay his bills.

The Ghanaian man further suggested that he regrets leaving the shores of Ghana to seek greener pastures overseas.

"I miss home, home sweet home. Life abroad is boring. On Valentine's Day, Ghanaians at home celebrated, but those of us here did not. Abroad is boring; we are always working. If knew this was the life abroad; I would have stayed in Ghana," he said.

Kelvin recently took to TikTok to express gratitude to God for enabling him to relocate abroad.

He likened traveling abroad to a calling, and stated that if God does not will it, one cannot travel, no matter how financially prepared they are.

Below is the video of the Ghanaian man venting out his frustrations about life abroad.

Ghanaians online react to Kelvin's video

After sharing his life experience abroad, many Ghanaians on social media who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ãsk Gød said:

"Dey play dey go you dey chill pass your creator."

@pablos also said:

"I know bro life in Abroad is not Easy."

@nanabolas73 commented:

"Bro come to GH.okay>"

@Afrakomah002 UK also commented:

"Home sweet home."

Ghanaian man abroad yearns for love

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man abroad took to social media to weep over loneliness.

In a video, the young man, identified as Osman Mohammed, said that finding love abroad had been very challenging for him.

Osman Mohammed stated that he had been away from home for two years and had yet to find love during this period.

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment section to sympathise with him while others shared similar sentiments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh