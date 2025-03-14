Reverend Obofour and his family held a one-week observance event for his late mother Madam Afia Pokuaa on Friday, March 14, 2025

Many people including high-profile celebrities like Kwaku Manu, Funny Face and Wayoosi attended the event to commiserate with the pastor

Reverend Obofuor, in a video, took out large stacks of GH₵100 and sprayed them on his daughter as she danced Adowa at the one-week observance

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Francis Nana Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour and his family held a one-week observance event for his late mother Madam Afia Pokuaa on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Reverend Obofuor sprays cash on his daughter at his late mother's one-week observation. Photo source: @ghhyper and @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Many people including high-profile celebrities like Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Wayoosi and many others attended the event to commiserate with the man of God and his grieving family at the outdoor event.

In a video shared by renowned blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page, Maame Ode, the founder and lead singer of the Kumasi-based Onyame Nti Nnwom Kro music group was spotted performing funeral songs and showcasing some impressive Adowa traditional dance at the one-week celebration.

The performance impressed Reverend Obofour's daughter, who rose from her chair and gifted money to one of the performers after the group swarmed her.

The young lady obliged as the Anointed Palace Chapel founder persuaded her to march to the dancefloor to showcase her Adowa dance moves.

Reverend Obofuor with his wife Bofowaa and their young kids. Photo source: Reverend Obofuor Ministries

Source: UGC

As his daughter showcased her dance moves in front of the Onyame Nti Nnwom Kro music group, Reverend Obofuor took out large stacks of GH₵100 and sprayed them on her, earning massive cheers from many people at the one-week observance.

The founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel recently announced the sad passing of his mother on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Reverend Obofuor shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional post on his Facebook page and received many condolences from Ghanaians.

He also recounted the last moments he shared with Madam Afia Pokuaa, stating that she passed on peacefully and quietly after she sent him and the family members on an errand.

A few days after his mother's passing, the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Julius Debrah and Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo visited Reverend Obofuor at his residence to commiserate with him.

Below is the video of Reverend Obofuor spraying cash on his daughter:

Reverend Obofuor and daughter stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

okafi_ commented:

"Like she’s catching fish."

davidope459 said:

"Dbee adowa dance😂😂😂."

bhurny_dictah commented:

"She’s grown beautifully ❤️Dbee adowa."

nanaakwasi145 said:

"Almost 80 million 🤦🏿‍♂️😹😹😹heeer me hia sika ruff."

thesarfowaa_ai commented:

"Dee Bees ne asa bone 😂."

ritae_mo said:

"Sika wo fie a Akwadaaa nnsu 😂."

Reverend Obofuor weeps at mum's one-week observance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofuor wept uncontrollably at his mother Madam Afia Pokuaa's one-week observance on Friday, March 14, 2025.

In a video, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder was comforted by his wife, Bofowaa and kids as he became overwhelmed with sorrow.

Many Ghanaians thronged on social media to sympathise with Reverend Obouor as he dealt with the loss of his beloved mother.

