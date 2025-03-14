Twene Jonas, in a video, reacted to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his wife's recent press conference

The social commentator praised Miracle Adoma for calling out the Dormaahene for allegedly neglecting them after the shooting incident

Twene Jonas urged the Dormaahene to make things right with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his family

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has joined in on the conversations that arose from renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's recent press conference.

Speaking in a video, the social media personality wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery as he continued his battle with the severe eye injuries he sustained from the unfortunate shooting incident at a festival in Dormaa some months ago.

Twene Jonas also praised the embattled journalist's wife Miracle Adoma for calling out the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II for allegedly neglecting Kofi Adoma Nwanwani after he got injured.

The social commentator accused the Dormaahene of being 'selfish' if he truly showed no concern for Kofi Adoma's well-being after he travelled from his residence in Accra to cover the event in his community.

He said:

"I will commend Kofi Adoma's wife today for condemning Dormaahene. If Kofi Adoma went to Dormaahene's event and got blinded in the eye by one of his people. If despite all the surgeries they have done, he still can't see and Dormaahene has not called to check on him, then Dormaahene is very selfish."

Twene Jonas called on the Dormaahene to immediately communicate with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his family and make things right with them.

The controversial social media personality called for people to show the embattled journalist emotional support and thanked his wife, Miracle Adoma for staying by his side throughout his condition.

He said:

"We need to show him (Kofi Adoma) emotional support because it is not easy. His wife has done well. Every man deserves a good woman like Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's wife. Another woman would have left him in his condition and gone for another man."

Twene Jonas urged women to emulate Kofi Adoma's wife Miracle Adoma in showing support for their spouses throughout the challenges in their marriage.

The controversial social commentator's remarks come after Miracle Adoma called out the Dormaahene at a press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025, as she and her husband briefed Ghanaians about the state of his health.

Kofi Adoma's wife opened up about some rumours that went rife when she and her husband were outside the country.

Miracle Adoma was emotionally overwhelmed at a particular point and had to be comforted by some individuals at the press conference.

Watch the video below:

Twene Jonas' remarks about Dormaahene stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

august_melon commented:

"Kofi Adoma joke aa Dormaahene will tell him his history bia😂😂."

Sadd Atta 4u said:

"He was busy fighting for Dormaahene but look at how he rejected him. Hmmm."

Missy Elliott 11 commented:

"Chaii since the news has reached headquarters now Kofi's wife can rest 🤣🤣🤣."

amofa henry said:

"If it was to be Otumfo) nka u will insult him style biaa bi but dormaahene de3 wo y3 selfish ryt."

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Angel FM CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma's wife Miracle Adoma slammed Angel FM CEO Vincent Opare for his response to her husband's condition.

The embattled journalist's wife called out the Angel FM CEO for showing concern for his company's brand instead of her husband's well-being after the shooting incident.

Miracle Adoma's remarks about the Angel FM CEO garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

